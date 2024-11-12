Push for synbio tech to be widely applied

Mr Kriengkrai, centre, Supachai Jaisamut, deputy minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, right, and executives in attendance at the 2024 International Synthetic Biology Conference.

Local manufacturers must step up efforts to seriously adopt synbio technology to develop new value-added products in order to better compete with rivals, including those that are adept at producing low-cost products, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Synbio, a portmanteau word that expresses the phrase "synthetic biology", is a field of science that involves redesigning organisms, notably microbes, for specific purposes by engineering them to have new abilities.

"Thai entrepreneurs cannot compete with manufacturers of cheap products, especially those from China. They need to know how to apply high technology to their businesses," said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

"We believe synthetic biology has the potential to support Thai industries."

This scientific field can be applied to the agricultural, healthcare and energy sectors.

It can help manufacturers find ways to reduce costs and enhance production efficiency.

Mr Kriengkrai was speaking at the 2024 International Synthetic Biology Conference, held in Bangkok Monday. The event provides an opportunity for participants to get updates on synbio technology as researchers and innovators in this field gather to share their knowledge and experiences, as well as seek cooperation.

The event was co-organised by the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council, or NXPO.

"Synthetic biology makes use of biochemistry to add value to products, helping local farmers earn more revenue, contributing to the economy and supporting environmental campaigns," said Mr Kriengkrai.

At present, Thailand is ranked second in Asean, seventh in Asia and 24th in the world in terms of the number of publications in the field of synbio tech as university academics are more interested in R&D, which has led to an increase in the number of research papers and scholarly works, according to NXPO.

Surachai Sathitkunarat, president of NXPO, said Thailand can forge collaborations with partners overseas to further develop synbio technology and support its application across industries.