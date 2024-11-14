Max tie-up bolsters AIS's content portfolio

Listen to this article

Ms Rungtip says AIS positions itself as the largest entertainment hub in Thailand.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has strengthened its content portfolio by partnering with Max, a global streaming platform from Warner Bros Discovery, to offer exclusive streaming to home and mobile device users.

Rungtip Jarusiripipat, head of streaming platform AIS PLAY, said the company wants to be the largest entertainment hub in Thailand, providing top-tier content that meets the diverse needs of all users.

The partnership with Max should contribute to AIS's business growth, she said.

AIS is scheduled to welcome Max to Thailand on Nov 19, with the platform also entering seven other countries in the region.

AIS customers can access Max content, which includes blockbuster movies, popular series, sports and variety shows.

AIS 3BB Fibre3's broadband internet network covers more than 13 million households and has over 4.9 million customers.

AIS's 5G wireless broadband network covers over 95% of the population. AIS has 46.3 million users of its mobile phone service in total, of whom 11 million are 5G users.

"All of these customers enjoy a variety of content. We have focused on curating quality content from both local and global partners through AIS PLAY as a streaming platform as well as the set-top-box of AIS 3BB Fibre3, ensuring an excellent viewing experience from start to finish on a high-quality network," Ms Rungtip said.

According to the 2024 October Global Statshot Report, daily internet time based on the device in the global market stood at 56.9% via mobile devices and 43.1% via computers, compared to 63% via mobile devices and 37% via computers in the Thai market.

Revenue from video on demand in Thailand stands at around 14 billion baht per year, according to data released by Statista in March 2024.

Around 99% of AIS 3BB Fibre3's subscribers watch local TV channels, 52% watch premium TV channels, with the average time spent watching TV standing at six hours and 33 minutes per day. The prime period among viewers watching TV is from 6-10pm.

Ms Rungtip said the partnership between AIS and Warner Bros Discovery began in January 2016, offering five Warner Bros Discovery channels as well as HBO channels via HBO Go between 2017 and 2020.

The partnership was suspended from 2021 to 2022. However, the partnership resumed in May 2023 through the HBO Go and HBO channels.

Jason Monteiro, APAC streaming lead at Warner Bros Discovery, said the company is pleased to expand the collaboration to bring Max to Thai customers.

To welcome Max to AIS, customers with packages such as AIS 3BB Fibre3, 3BB GIGATV and AIS 5G who already have the HBO Go package will automatically receive the Max Standard package, commencing Nov 19.

Special packages for AIS customers will begin at 99 baht per month. This includes a mobile package -- a special price only available via AIS -- of 99 baht per month or 890 baht per year. Users can stream on one device with high-definition (HD) video quality, available on mobile phones and tablets only. The download quantity is restricted to a maximum of 15 titles for offline viewing.

The Standard package, priced at 199 baht per month or 1,390 baht per year, streams content of full HD video quality on two devices simultaneously, which is available on a variety of devices, including TVs. To watch content offline, a user can download up to 30 titles. These customers can access five premium HBO channels on the AIS PLAY platform, namely HBO, HBO Signature, HBO HITS, HBO Family and Cinemax.

Customers choosing the Ultimate package, priced at 299 baht per month or 2,090 baht per year, can stream content of 4K UHD video quality on four devices simultaneously. It is available on a variety of devices, including TVs. To watch content offline, users of this package can download up to 100 titles, although certain limits apply. Customers opting for this package can access five premium HBO channels on the AIS PLAY platform, namely HBO, HBO Signature, HBO HITS, HBO Family and Cinemax.