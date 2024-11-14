Thailand's 'Zero Dropout' initiative: A nationwide effort is needed to bring one million students back to school

UNESCO Regional Director Soohyun Kim calls for public and private sector partnership to develop innovative solutions and incentives for lifelong learning

The Thai Cabinet, supported by the government-led Equitable Education Fund (EEF) Thailand, launched the Thailand Zero Dropout policy, aiming to reintegrate one million students into the education system by 2027. After the policy's launch, Bangkok Post spoke with Soohyun Kim, UNESCO's Regional Director, about the initiative and its broader implications for Thailand's education system.

Thailand's Growing Dropout Crisis

Kim emphasized that the policy is timely and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive, equitable education for all. She highlighted rising concerns about the growing number of out-of-school children, particularly among upper-secondary students in Southeast Asia.

In Thailand, one in ten children aged 6 to 17 are not in school. For those aged 15 to 17, the situation worsens: over a quarter are out of school, with almost one third of them being girls.

Kim referenced a recent joint study by UNESCO and the OECD, which estimated that if current dropout trends continue, the global economic impact could reach $10 trillion annually by 2030. She also noted that up to 5% of Thailand's GDP is tied to early school leaving and low social-emotional skills.

The Thailand Zero Dropout policy "showcases Thailand's commitment to equitable and inclusive education," Kim said, "aiming to ensure that no learners are left behind and that lifelong learning opportunities are available for all."

However, she noted that meeting the 2027 target of reintegrating one million students will require a coordinated effort across society, involving the public and private sectors.

Data Integration and Strategic Investment are Key

Kim also emphasized the critical role of data in identifying and reintegrating out-of-school children. She called for collaboration between ministries, particularly the Ministry of Education, Interior, and Digital Economy and Society to ensure effective data sharing.

"Investment is vital," Kim acknowledged, "but it's not just about money. It's about ensuring funds are used strategically—for teacher training, infrastructure, and integrating technology into classrooms to create a more engaging environment."

While addressing the dropout issue at the national level is critical, Kim highlighted that local-level interventions are also essential. High school students, particularly in rural areas, are often at risk of dropping out to work.

To prevent this, she advocated for an equity budgeting approach, directing resources to students who need them most. "Marginalized groups, such as ethnic minorities and students with disabilities, must be at the forefront of this effort to ensure they aren't left behind."

Innovative Partnerships and Incentives for Lifelong Learning

Kim also highlighted the need for education to extend beyond textbooks, emphasizing lifelong learning and partnerships with the private sector to teach practical skills. "This creates a win-win situation," Kim said. "Students gain job market-ready skills, while employers benefit from a more qualified workforce."

As another example, Kim highlighted the Learning Coin initiative, an innovative programme launched through a partnership between UNESCO and the EEF. Through this partnership, out-of-school youth receive financial incentives to re-engage in education, allowing them to earn income while they learn.

"This initiative not only supports students financially but also inspires them to complete their education for better career prospects," Kim explained.

Regional Leadership for Lasting Impact

While national efforts are crucial, Thailand's Zero Dropout policy has the potential to tap into international mechanisms, such as the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, to further its goal of reintegrating Thai students back to school. In 2024, Bangkok, Khon Kaen, and Yala became UNESCO Learning Cities, alongside seven other Thai cities.

Kim noted that Thailand can also play a leadership role in promoting educational equity across Southeast Asia. Last October, Bangkok hosted the ASEAN+3 Regional Learning Cities Conference, bringing together leaders from Learning Cities from across Southeast and East Asia to exchange ideas and best practices on how to promote inclusive, lifelong learning opportunities.

"In the long term, a whole-of-government and society approach, along with regional cooperation, will be essential in ensuring that every learner has access to the education they deserve," Kim concluded.