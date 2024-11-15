Iconsiam unveils countdown details

The countdown features popular singer and dancer Lalisa on New Year's Eve.

Iconsiam is set to host the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025", featuring famous singer Lalisa headlining its New Year celebration.

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, managing director of Iconsiam Co Ltd, said the company collaborated with the public and private sectors to organise the event, which is scheduled for Dec 29-31.

He did not reveal the budget for the event, but said the company invested hundreds of millions of baht to bring this celebration to life.

The countdown features world-renowned rapper, singer and dancer Lisa "Lalisa" Manobal on New Year's Eve, said Mr Supoj. Attendees can also enjoy performances by more than 60 Thai and international artists during the three-day event, including: BUS: Because of You I Shine, 4EVE, Jeff Satur, Milli, NONT TANONT, PP-Billkin, PROXIE, and Zee NuNew.

The event includes eco-friendly fireworks spanning over 1,400 metres along the Chao Phraya River, accompanied by performances under the theme "Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam," reflecting Thailand's rich heritage and wisdom.

Iconsiam said it wants the event to rank as a top five global countdown destination.

The New Year's Eve event is slated for live broadcast on several TV channels, including Thairath TV 32HD, ONE31, GMM25 and TNN16, as well as via Facebook Live through platforms such as Khao Sod, Matichon, and PPTV HD 36.

Mr Supoj said the event expects to attract more than 30 million viewers, both in-person and through live broadcasts, from across the nation and around the globe.

"The event should stimulate business activities in the area. For example, hotel bookings during the year-end period are booming, with the Peninsula Hotel reporting occupancy rates of up to 95%," he said.

Parinya Ruckwatin, chairman of the Chao Phraya River Tourism Association, said the association anticipates revenue growth of more than 75% for businesses along the river during the festive season, with a projected increase of more than 100% on countdown night.

Apichart Patcharapinyopong, chairman of the Thai Boats Association, predicts a 30% increase in river traffic during the year-end season, increasing revenue for ferry and tour boat operators by more than 40 million baht. To accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic along the river, ferry operating hours for Iconsiam are extended until 3am on countdown night.