Central Retail reports B2.13bn profit, B63.1bn revenue in Q3

Mr Yol partially attributed the results to the addition of new brands to its portfolio in Thailand, Vietnam and Italy, along with the efficient management of cash, costs and capital expenditure.

Central Retail Corporation reported a net profit of 2.13 billion baht on total revenue of 63.1 billion baht in the third quarter of 2024.

Yol Phokasub, chief executive of Central Retail, said the performance in the third quarter reflects a continued growth trend, attributed to the expansion of the retail and wholesale business.

BRANCH EXPANSION

In the third quarter, Central Retail opened two new Thaiwatsadu branches, expanded GO Wholesale in southern Thailand with two new branches in Phuket, and launched another GO! mall and GO! hypermarket in Vietnam.

This led to strong growth throughout the first nine months of 2024, with total revenue of 194 billion baht and a net profit of 5.96 billion baht.

For the last quarter of 2024, Central Retail is set to continue driving business growth in the high season through business expansion as well as festive campaigns across its stores.

For the fashion business, Central Chidlom department store will celebrate the grand opening of "The Store of Bangkok" on Dec 12, 2024, offering a world-class luxury one-stop shopping experience for both Thai customers and international tourists.

For hardline business, Thaiwatsadu plans to open another branch in Phrae province, reinforcing its position as Thailand's No.1 DIY home retailer, with a total of 86 branches by the end of 2024.

For the food business, Tops will expand with nine additional branches across all formats, reaching a total of 690 branches nationwide by the end of 2024.

GO Wholesale will open a new branch on Charoen Rat Road in December, aiming to end 2024 with a total of 10 branches nationwide. Go! supermarket in Vietnam is set to expand with four additional branches, totalling 14 branches across 10 provinces by the end of 2024.

For the property business, Robinson Lifestyle will launch a new business model, the "Strip Mall", for the first time at Robinson Lifestyle Kanchanaburi. The new format will feature a variety of shops and services to meet customers' lifestyle needs, attracting higher customer traffic and offering more opportunities for local small businesses.

GO! mall and GO! hypermarket in Vietnam are accelerating growth with two new branches in Bac Lieu and Ninh Thuan, responding to Vietnam's economic upswing, with a target of ending 2024 with a total of 42 GO! malls across 32 provinces in Vietnam.

CELEBRATION OF HAPPINESS

Central Retail and its subsidiaries are launching a major year-end campaign under the concept "Celebration of Happiness". This grand holiday festival aims to create a joyful atmosphere, welcome tourists and boost Thailand's economy in the last quarter of the year.

The campaign includes festive decorations at Central and Robinson department stores, offering everyone a chance to enjoy and capture memorable moments.

Tops and GO Wholesale are featuring gift hampers for special holiday presents, while Thaiwatsadu x BnB home offers a selection of Christmas trees that are real Canadian pine trees known for their fragrance.

Robinson Lifestyle malls are also partnering with Disney & Pixar to create a joyful atmosphere with themed decorations, special pop-ups, and exclusive collections available only during the festive season.