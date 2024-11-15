B10,000 cash gift for elderly considered

People eligible for the cash handout scheme wait to withdraw cash from a branch of Government Savings Bank in Chachoengsao’s Sanam Chai Khet district. (Photo: GSB Bank)

The Finance Ministry is set to propose a plan for distributing financial assistance to the elderly at the economic stimulus policy committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the preliminary criteria, a one-time cash payment of 10,000 baht is being considered, said Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul on Friday.

However, people in the vulnerable group that received a 10,000-baht handout in late September are ineligible for the new payment, he said.

Recipients must register for the 10,000-baht digital payment through the Tang Rat app.

The eligible age range will depend on the committee’s decision, with the age range starting from either 50 or 60.

According to Mr Paopoom, the rationale for the handout is the elderly have less capacity to generate income compared with other groups.

He said fewer people are likely to qualify for this payment than the first phase of the cash handout, with the timing of the elderly payment to be determined based on the outcome of upcoming meeting.

There is a possibility the payment will be made either at the end of this year or early next year, said Mr Paopoom.

For people without smartphones, registration for the 10,000-baht digital payment will be opened soon, with updates provided accordingly, he said.

Mr Paopoom said all Thais who registered through the Tang Rat app will receive 10,000 baht, as the government already allocated a budget of more than 180 billion baht to support this initiative.

However, the timing and conditions require further discussion during the stimulus committee meeting to incorporate feedback from various agencies before reaching a conclusion, he said.

According to Mr Paopoom, the meeting agenda will include a Finance Ministry presentation of the framework for stimulus measures, covering short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies to ensure a comprehensive approach to stimulation across all dimensions.

The ministry assessed the first phase of the cash handout to vulnerable groups stimulated the economy, particularly during the fourth quarter, when GDP is expected to grow by 4.3-4.4% year-on-year, he said.