The 3 Cs: Elements of trust every leader needs

Recently I have seen increasing interest from many learners — from team leaders to middle managers and even executives — in how they as leaders and people managers could build trust with their people.

They see the need to get things done through people who are ready and willing to bring their best selves to work, especially those in a high-performance-driven culture. The importance of trust in leading and driving performance cannot be overstated.

Many learners are aware that trust needs to be earned as it does not come automatically with the job title of boss or direct supervisor. Luckily, trust building is not a new topic in leadership and management development.

There are many trusted formulas out there that we have been hearing about or even practising when it comes to gaining and regaining trust from the people we work with. In light of a recent surge in interest from our learners, and a couple of trusted formula reviews, I have identified three common elements of trust to discuss here.

Credibility: Credibility refers to your deep knowledge, proven competence and well-recognised expertise in what you do. People trust your ability in particular areas. They do not doubts those capabilities. People seek your guidance and direction, and sometimes you even become their first choice for consultation when they have work/personal issues related to those areas. They know that you are the real deal.

Many learners find this element quite easy to practise and apply. A little piece of advice: Make sure that you continue sharpening those capabilities and keep abreast of recent developments in those expertise domains of yours. Finally, make sure that people know what you are good at, so that they include you as the go-to person.

Commitment: Commitment to trust building is about how much your people believe they can count on you, both words and deeds. If you are well-perceived as a dependable person, people do not second-guess any of your given promises. They believe you walk the talk and practise what you preach. They know that you always work hard and commit to whatever you said you would do, on time, in full and with quality.

Consistency is one of your strong suits. This is important because not everyone has this attribute. People might trust the genius or competencies of a manager or leader but might doubt them as a reliable boss.

Many learners have reflected that they need to work on their follow-up and follow-through on the commitments they have made and ensure that they keep their people updated on what’s going on. Action speaks louder than words, as the old saying goes. They are more mindful and careful about making commitments that are doable and manageable.

Some see the need to further develop their time management and prioritisation to ensure they can deliver as planned and intended. In brief, avoid over-promising and under-delivering as it negatively impacts your reputation as a trustworthy person or boss.

(Genuine) Caring: Caring is the way you demonstrate your genuine concern for others and attentiveness to other people’s needs. You display your curiosity and interest to understand their constant needs, objectives and challenges.

You consciously put effort into knowing more about your people — who they are as individual human beings; at the same time, you allow them to get to know the real you. As a result, they feel safe enough about sharing their ideas and revealing their true feelings. They do not feel that there is any hidden agenda behind your acts of kindness and support. They can see your good intentions through the way you speak and treat them, even when you provide them with frank and direct performance feedback and coaching.

This element is quite challenging for many learners who realise that they need to work on their empathetic listening skills, creating opportunities to learn more about their people, learning how to show their vulnerability to connect with others and creating a workplace that offers psychological safety.

Piyada Thanataweeratn, a Senior Consultant at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), is a skilled practitioner and professional with a demonstrated history in management consulting. She excels in talent management, performance improvement, HR consulting, employee engagement and organisational development, bringing a holistic approach to client success. Piyada’s work is dedicated to helping organisations optimise their workforce and foster meaningful growth. Leaders seeking guidance on transformative talent and leadership strategies can reach out to her at piyada.thanataweeratn@bts.com or connect on LinkedIn