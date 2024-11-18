MEDEZE Group Wins Industry Champions of the Year at ACES Award, Leads Stem Cell Innovation

MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited, Thailand's largest stem cell bank earns prestigious recognition for pioneering breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, operating cutting-edge facilities across nine countries and partnering with over 200 healthcare institutions.

In a remarkable acknowledgment of its pioneering work in regenerative medicine, MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited has been honoured with the coveted ACES Award for Industry Champions of the Year. The award recognises the company's exceptional contributions to advancing stem cell banking and regenerative healthcare across Southeast Asia.

From its humble beginnings in 2010 as Bangkok Stem Cell, MEDEZE has evolved into Thailand's largest mesenchymal stem cell bank, operating the most advanced stem cell laboratories in Southeast Asia. The company's state-of-the-art facilities boast Class 100 Cleanroom certification from the National Environmental Balancing Bureau, USA (NEBB), and strictly adhere to American Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB)

"This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of longevity science," says a spokesperson from MEDEZE Group. "We've consistently invested in cutting-edge technology and maintained rigorous quality protocols to ensure we deliver the highest standards of care to our clients."

Pioneering Innovations in Stem Cell Technology

MEDEZE's groundbreaking achievements include introducing Thailand's first mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) storage for umbilical cord tissue and the world's first adipose tissue storage service. These innovations have opened new possibilities in treating various conditions, from heart disease to neurodegenerative disorders.

The company has also made significant strides in immunotherapy with its patented NK cell program, developed in collaboration with renowned Japanese scientists Dr. Junichi Masuyama and Dr. Sanehiko Fujita. This breakthrough therapy enhances the body's natural immune response, addressing growing global health concerns related to chronic illnesses and cancer.

With operations spanning nine countries and partnerships with 206 hospitals and clinics in Thailand alone, including prestigious institutions like Bangkok Hospital and Bumrungrad Hospital, MEDEZE has established itself as a trusted name in regenerative healthcare across the Asia-Pacific region. The company's influence extends to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, making its advanced medical solutions accessible to a global clientele.

Through the Bangkok Stem Cell Foundation, established in 2015, MEDEZE demonstrates its dedication to public health education and accessible stem cell therapy information. This initiative, coupled with the company's strong financial performance - maintaining a 35.46% net profit margin by Q3 2023 - showcases MEDEZE's balanced approach to business success and social responsibility.

Recognition of Excellence

The ACES Award adds to MEDEZE's impressive list of accolades, including the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award. These recognitions underscore MEDEZE's position as a market leader in stem cell banking services and its commitment to advancing longevity science through innovative solutions and unwavering quality standards.

As the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market continues its rapid expansion, MEDEZE Group stands at the forefront, ready to shape the future of healthcare with its comprehensive stem cell banking services and pioneering therapies.