Index Living Mall, Creaticity join forces for expansion in India

Gerard Mcgurk, senior vice-president, head of retail & commercial operations at Index Living Mall, centre left, and Mr Mahesh, centre right.

Index Living Mall Plc (ILM) is joining forces with Creaticity to expand its services as an integrated lifestyle shopping destination, featuring the largest collection of popular brands in Pune, India.

This move follows skyrocketing consumer demand for furniture and home décor in the region. The first ILM location in India is set to open in the fourth quarter, with plans to expand into several other locations within five years, driving overseas sales revenue growth.

Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi, managing director of ILM, said the company aims to grow both domestically and overseas, reaffirming its position as a leader in home lifestyle products.

"This year, the company plans to expand into India, seeing it as a high-potential market based on its robust economic growth. India's GDP is projected to grow by 6.5-7% in fiscal year 2024-25, underscoring the stability and potential of the Indian economy, according to Kasikorn Research Center and India's Finance Ministry," she said.

Covering an area of 3,200 square metres, ILM India is scheduled to open at the Creaticity mall in Pune in the current quarter. The layout is meant to create a seamless shopping experience with modernistic design emphasising spaciousness and comfort.

The company chose India in part because it is the world's fifth-largest economy, said Ms Kridchanok.

The target demographic is middle to upper-class families, young people, and individuals of working age whose purchasing power is steadily increasing.

The company has a five-year plan (2024-2028) that includes the addition of three branches in Bangalore, a city in southern India with economic growth potential, she said.

Ms Kridchanok said this partnership is a key step in ILM's growth strategy, opening the door to competition in high-potential foreign markets.

Furthermore, ILM's products align with Creaticity's vision of introducing renowned home lifestyle brands to customers, enhancing its home product portfolio. The collaboration between the two companies is expected to mutually strengthen their growth potential and elevate Creaticity's status as a high-standard furniture retailer, solidifying its position as a leading home product shopping destination in India.

ILM has expanded its furniture business by granting franchisee status to leading partners in six countries, with 14 branches in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Nepal and the Maldives, with India soon to join the list.

Mahesh M, chief executive of Creaticity, India, said ILM is Thailand's No.1 furniture and home decoration retailer with more than five decades of experience in the business and a 34% market share of furniture retail outlets, with 32 branches at present.

"This strategic cooperation with ILM will help drive the goal of Creaticity through the introduction of high-quality, exceptionally stylish and useful functionality that reflect the taste and preference of Indian customers. We believe that by combining global trends with Asian sensibilities we will be creating a distinctive charm and meet the demand of Indian customers in all segments. We have plans to launch more Index Living Mall branches in high-potential locations in the future," he added.