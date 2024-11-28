KingsQuare Residence: Live a Remarkable Life Where Your Heart Belongs, in a Community of Kindness

Live where your heart truly belongs—in a space that embodies kindness, community, and luxury living at KingsQuare Residence.

King Square Development Co., Ltd., a collaboration between Saha Group and Tokyu Group, unveils KingsQuare Residence—a luxury condominium project grounded in family-centred living and community spirit. Managing Director Jakkrit Santirattanakul explains that KingsQuare Residence, alongside the esteemed King’s College International School Bangkok, strives to cultivate a welcoming space that fosters kindness and sharing.

"We aim to build a community of kindness in Rama 3 where families can spend quality time together and enjoy a high standard of living. The 'Curated Living Community' comprises condominiums, a community mall, and serviced apartments, all connected to King's College International School Bangkok," he says.

Where Luxury Means Choices

KingsQuare Residence, located on 4 rai of land along Rama 3-Ratchadaphisek Road, features a 52- storey tower reaching 222 metres and containing 222 condominium units designed to function as a “main home” for families. Unit sizes vary, with one-bedroom plus units (60-73 sq m), two-bedroom units (99-112 sq m), and expansive three-bedroom plus units (211 sq m). Penthouse and duplex options offer even larger living spaces, with the duplex penthouses reaching 344 sq m.

“We are developing this project as a luxury condominium based on the idea that luxury means choice—the choices that affluent individuals seek. Therefore, we aim to provide them with exceptional options, or what we call the privilege of choice,” said Mr Jakkrit.

This privilege includes the opportunity to live in a prime location, featuring spacious unit layouts with columns pushed to the building’s exterior, offering flexibility in layout and interior design, and more space in each room.

It also involves being part of a quality community near an international school, allowing families to fully enjoy their home life with the convenience of walking to school.

Another aspect of this privilege of choice, gathered from buyer insights, is the desire for a variety of food and beverage spaces to enhance their living experience.

The community mall, KINGSQUARE Community Mall, extends over 20,000 sq m across five floors and includes a selection of all-day dining options, allowing residents to choose from a variety of curated food and beverage spaces.

STANDOUT FEATURES FOR A REFINED LIFESTYLE

KingsQuare Residence offers exclusive amenities designed to elevate daily living. The ground floor features a dedicated green play area for children, while the ninth-floor houses a 190-metre jogging track, inviting parents to stay active amidst nature. At the 52nd-floor pinnacle, co-private dining spaces provide an elegant setting for residents to entertain guests.

Partnering with renowned hotel operator Dusit International, Kings-Quare Residence offers exceptional concierge services, providing residents with a level of assistance akin to a five-star hotel experience. In addition, the property’s high-speed passenger lifts, operating at 6 metres per second, reduce waiting times to a mere 15-20 seconds, ensuring efficiency for parents on school mornings.

With an emphasis on natural light and ventilation, the floor plan incorporates open areas to allow fresh air to circulate through the building, minimising the need for artificial ventilation.

STRONG PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON SHARED VALUES

Saha Group’s longstanding commitment to “Success with Synergy and Sharing” underpins the development of KingsQuare Residence. As Mr. Jakkrit explains, “Success alone is not enough. For us, true success involves sharing our achievements with society.” This philosophy extends to KingsQuare Residence, where high-quality homes are delivered with a view to enhancing the community’s quality of life.

Co-investor Tokyu Group, with its century-long experience in urban development, and Thai Obayashi, one of Thailand’s premier construction companies, bring expertise and shared values to the project.

Thai Obayashi’s meticulous planning and focus on quality are apparent in every aspect of construction, from noise-minimising sound barriers to designs that accommodate future maintenance. “Our future-oriented approach means that every part of the building, from structural to aesthetic, is designed with precision, ensuring longevity and ease of future modifications,” says Thai Obayashi President Pornchai Sittiyakorn.

SUSTAINABLE DESIGN FOR A BETTER TOMORROW

KingsQuare Residence has already received accolades such as the Best Mixed-Use and Best Green and Sustainable Award, demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable future. With 30% of the project’s land area dedicated to green spaces, KingsQuare Residence incorporates eco-friendly design elements, such as shaded overhangs, to reduce energy consumption and minimise direct sunlight.

This project embodies a commitment to environmental stewardship and quality living, setting a new benchmark in luxury residential communities. “As a legacy brand, Saha Group builds with the heart of an owner—crafting a space where people can thrive, not just profit,” Mr. Jakkrit adds.

With KingsQuare Residence, Saha Group aims to set the stage for a vibrant, sustainable future, blending luxury, community, and environmental consciousness in the heart of Rama 3.