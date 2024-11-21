CP boss touts 'Switzerland of Asean'

Listen to this article

Pictured from left are Mr Suphachai, Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of Bangkok Bank, and Mr Panote at the Forbes Global CEO Conference held at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Thailand could act as the "Switzerland of Asean" to attract global investment, especially from tech behemoths, in the bipolar political environment based on the country's neutral stance, says Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

Thailand can also become a regional hub of finance and digital investment as policymakers continue to promote policies related to land ownership rights for foreigners, ease of doing business and incentives to draw talent, he said on Wednesday at the two-day Forbes Global CEO Conference in Bangkok.

Mr Suphachai said the business ecosystem should improve next year as several digital transformation policies in the business, energy and industrial sectors are being prepared.

Foreign tourist arrivals are projected to increase to 40 million in 2025, which will benefit retail operators, he said.

The China Plus One policy, which involves diversifying supply chains and manufacturing away from China, is another positive factor for Thailand, said Mr Suphachai.

He said he is confident the government has a clear vision to drive the economy via trade promotions, competing on the regional stage.

Thailand has geographical and geopolitical advantages, especially in terms of the tech ecosystem, amid a bipolar world, said Mr Suphachai.

"China is like a big brother, while the US is like a boss. We have to work with both," he said.

Through positioning and state investment promotions, Thailand could develop itself as a platform to attract global investment, akin to the "Switzerland of Asean", said Mr Suphachai.

The CP Group invested in various businesses in 21 countries with the aim of expansion in the global market, he said.

Multinational corporations are monitoring US president-elect Donald Trump's policies, especially tariff barriers and how the new government will tame inflation, said Mr Suphachai.

PROACTIVE MINDSET

With various business sectors in CP's portfolio, he said digital transformation is not only about data management, but also adoption in all dimensions.

The group adopted artificial intelligence-driven technologies in all departments and plans to forge more partnerships with tech companies, said Mr Suphachai.

More importantly, he said corporate leaders must have a proactive mindset and adjust their organisational culture to be in line with the digital transformation.

All executives may have to embrace a "back to school" mindset, learning from entrepreneurs, said Mr Suphachai.

"In the past, it was normal to see a retail company reach 30 billion baht in annual sales after 30 years of operation, but now we see some online platforms achieve that figure in only five years," he said.

Mr Suphachai said the education and industrial sectors should cooperate to improve people's capabilities outside schools.

He said people who learned and worked during Industry 2.0 understand the ambition to become engineers and work in manufacturing, as the education system fostering this mindset remains in Thailand.

On the contrary, the current Industry 5.0 phase requires more research and teamwork.

Managers are merely facilitators shaping operations to accomplish a goal, while teachers should be like coaches, said Mr Suphachai.

He said over the next decade more joint platforms are likely in which the private sector provides new kinds of training and learning platforms or labs for students and the public, reducing the gap between the education and industrial sectors.

SPRING IS IN THE AIR

Foreign capital is flowing into Southeast Asia at an accelerating pace, signalling a "spring season" for investment opportunities, said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group chief executive of Frasers Property.

"Thailand plays a pivotal role as the regional gateway, leveraging its balanced position in Southeast Asia and benefiting from the China Plus One strategy," he said.

Thailand's strong tourism industry and diverse manufacturing sector has attracted increasing investment in recent years.

While the number of inbound tourists remains stable, the influx of high-quality visitors has been a driving force for economic growth, said Mr Panote, adding tourism lifts spending power.

The region's economic resilience contrasts with the global slowdown, presenting Thailand as a strategic hub for integration and growth, he said.

Bangkok has the potential to continue expanding, driven by policies that support regional collaboration, said Mr Panote.

In the real estate sector, he highlighted a shift towards a new sense of integration, innovation and sustainability.

Frasers Property developed One Bangkok, a landmark mixed-use project and the first in Thailand to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

"Real estate is tangible, but the company must look towards an unseen future. Consumers are more easily bored, and our challenge lies in staying connected with them," said Mr Panote.

Over the last decade, Frasers Property used Singapore as its global launch pad, growing the value of its business to US$8.6 billion.

The company continues to expand, ensuring each sector adds value to the real estate chain, he said.