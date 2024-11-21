WHA to become sustainable using tech

An aerial view of a WHA industrial estate. The group also operates logistics, utilities and power businesses, as well as providing digital platform services.

WHA Group aims to meet key sustainability goals by 2029 after becoming a tech-driven company next year, says group chief executive Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

New technologies not only helped WHA increase the performance of its four core businesses, but also supported the company's plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

WHA operates industrial estates, logistics, and utilities and power businesses, as well as providing digital platform services.

The company is working on a plan to build green logistics by employing a fleet of 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2029.

"These cars will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 280,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent [tCO2e], which is equal to planting 32 million trees," she said.

The goal was announced as Ms Jareeporn, also chair of the executive committee, delivered a keynote speech for the 2024 WHA Open House.

The three-day event, which started yesterday, invites entrepreneurs to visit WHA's exhibition as well as share opinions on innovations and ideas needed for businesses to help Thailand build a sustainable future.

WHA previously introduced Mobilix, software it developed to help users better manage EVs and batteries.

Mobilix already generated revenue for the company this year, and can support the company's green logistics business that seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

WHA committed to a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, by 2050.

"Digital technology can also help our businesses post exponential growth. Old business operations promise only linear growth," she said.

The company allocated 160 million baht for use between 2021 and 2024 to enable a digital transformation for its businesses.

Ms Jareeporn said WHA is determined to increase its renewable power generation capacity to 1,200 equity megawatts by 2029, contributing to a reduction of 683,000 tCO2e.

Equity megawatt is a measurement of capacity based on the company's shareholding in power businesses.