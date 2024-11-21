Central managers visit China tech firms

Central executive strike a pose during a visit to Meituan.

Central Group led executives on a visit to leading tech firms in China to explore cutting-edge innovations and enhance retail and service operations in an evolving business landscape.

Central Group, Thailand's leading retail, real estate and hospitality conglomerate, is committed to developing a customer-centric and innovative mindset among its employees, along with improving skills and knowledge on applying the latest technology to their strategies.

The group led a delegation of 28 executives from its subsidiaries, including Central Retail Corporation Plc (CRC), Central Pattana Plc (CPN), Central Plaza Hotel Plc (CENTEL) and Central Retail Vietnam, on a study visit to leading tech firms in China to explore cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation in China's dynamic e-commerce ecosystem.

The group set out to explore retail and service business practices, property development and hotel management through engagement with leading Chinese firms specialising in retail technology, omnichannel strategies, data management and new platforms.

"The study and practical experiences undertaken by the Thai and Vietnamese executives were integral to the Executive Development Programme 2024, which was in its fifth batch. This programme aims to equip executives with the skills necessary to navigate the swiftly evolving business landscape and to refine their leadership capabilities for more demanding roles," said Alisa Thasanon, Central Group's head of executive development and compensation.

Key highlights included pre-departure sessions with insights on AI and global innovations from Google, Microsoft and Huawei, along with real practices from Central Group's business units.

The participants then went on a seven-day visit to nine companies in Shanghai and Hangzhou, offering invaluable exposure to live commerce and e-commerce ecosystems and ending with graduation day, where participants presented their strategic insights and growth ideas to Central Group's leadership team members.

With a commitment to deliver outstanding customer experiences and satisfaction, this programme helped participants understand customer behaviour, network with industry leaders and pave the way for future collaborations and innovative growth.