Bad loan surge hits Thai households

Small businesses in even worse shape with bad debts up 20% from a year ago, says credit bureau

People discuss financial deals at Money Expo 2024 in Bangkok in May this year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Household non-performing loans (NPLs) reached 1.2 trillion baht in the third quarter of this year, a 14% year-on-year increase, and concerns are also growing over the bad debts of small businesses, which rose 20%.

Household NPLs rose by 3.4% from the previous quarter, the National Credit Bureau (NCB) said on Thursday.

Bad debt of small businesses, primarily from commercial loans, amounted to 79.3 billion baht for the quarter, up 5.2% from the previous quarter.

“The significant rise in NPLs among small businesses is a serious concern,” said Surapol Opasatien, the bureau’s chief executive, on his personal Facebook page.

Bureau calculations put the ratio of NPLs to household debt at 8.8% in the third quarter of this year, up from 8.5% in the second quarter.

As of September, total household debt was 13.6 trillion baht, covering more than 30 million borrowers across 157 financial institutions.

The Ministry of Finance announced this week that Thai banks’ contributions to the Financial Institutions Development Fund would be halved to 0.23% of deposits for three years. This would free up funds that would cover the cost of assistance measures such as a suspension of interest payments for troubled debtors who qualify.

Mr Surapol said household NPLs have been rising since the first quarter of 2023, starting at around 950 billion baht and increasing to 1.03 trillion by the second quarter of 2023.

Despite a brief stabilisation between the third and fourth quarters of 2023, attributed to debt restructuring schemes promoted by the Bank of Thailand, bad debt resumed its upward trend in 2024 after the programmes expired.

NPLs rose to 1.09 trillion baht in the first quarter, 1.16 trillion in the second quarter, and around 1.2 trillion in the third quarter.

Fortunately, growth in NPLs for the four major consumer loan products — housing, autos, credit cards and personal loans — slowed in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, special mention loans, defined as those overdue by more than 60 days but not exceeding 90 days for pickup trucks, showed improvement.

Special mention loans for housing totalled 143 billion baht, up 0.1% increase from the second quarter. Special mention auto loans totalled 201 billion baht, down 4.5%, credit card loans 10.1 billion baht, down 12.8%, and personal loans 79.1 billion baht, up 6.8%.

Mr Surapol said that despite the significant rise in NPLs, debt restructuring, particularly troubled debt restructuring, remained slow in the third quarter.

The value of troubled debts under restructuring was 1.03 trillion baht in the third quarter, a 2.9% decline from the previous quarter but a 3.8% increase from a year ago.