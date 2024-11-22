Deksomboon targets global growth with more brands

The 79-year-old Thai sauce and condiment company Deksomboon is aiming to strengthen its presence in international markets by launching more brands next year.

As more Chinese tourists visit Thailand, the firm believes there is an opportunity to introduce Thai flavours via its brands.

The company plans to launch the "Kai" (chicken) brand next year, aiming to penetrate the Chinese market as well as expand in Thailand, said Vasupon Tangsombatvisit, assistant executive manager and board committee member at Yan Wal Yun Corporation Group, the owner of the Deksomboon brand.

The brand will focus on dipping sauce, such as Sriracha chilli sauce, a well-known Thai condiment, said Mr Vasupon.

The company's products are distributed to 80 countries, comprising 30% of total sales, he said.

Recently the company launched soy sauce tablets, which are more convenient for logistics than the original bottled variety, said Mr Vasupon.

He said this product is also sold in Europe, the US and China.

Mr Vasupon said the company invested 300 million baht in fish sauce production this year, with a capacity of 61,000 bottles per day.

The company wants to establish Deksomboon fish sauce in both domestic and international markets, particularly the latter, which has higher potential due to the lack of large competitors.

"Diversifying the portfolio will also make the company more resilient," Mr Vasupon said.

As the younger generation of Thais have been cooking fewer meals over the past five years, this prompted the company to shift to new products by applying the core products to them, such as black soy sauce-flavour ice-cream or soy sauce candy to tap this segment.

Moreover, the company is trying to persuade customers to use its products in different ways, such as mixing them with desserts or beverages.

The company targets revenue of 6.6 billion baht for 2024, securing double-digit growth year-on-year.