Government vows to support digital assets

The Thai Digital Asset Association recently said Thailand has the potential to become a digital asset hub.

The government has pledged to create opportunities and make investments in digital assets more accessible, seeking to position Thailand as a regional leader.

During a keynote speech on digital assets in Thailand at a Binance TH event, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the government would like a partnership with the private sector to support the robust growth of the digital asset market.

According to Mr Julapun, following Donald Trump's US presidential election victory, the price of Bitcoin surged to a fresh high of US$94,000, underscoring the potential of digital assets as an alternative investment market.

The Thai government recently approved the introduction of investment tokens under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1992, meant to comply with international investment standards while fostering innovation in financial technology and the capital market.

He said the government prioritises digital literacy, recognising the rapid pace of technological change and its integral role in people's daily lives.

"Technology is transforming society, making it essential for people to adapt to these changes, particularly in the economic sector. To address this, the government is promoting digital literacy through its digital wallet policy, which aims to stimulate the economy and enhance digital skills, especially among those less familiar with technology," said Mr Julapun.

"The government is also focusing on financial literacy to ensure Thais gain the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate investments in the digital economy."

He said he was participating in the event to symbolise the government's commitment to creating opportunities and simplifying digital asset investment, aiming to position Thailand as a regional leader in the digital asset space.

"The government hopes to see Thai non-fungible tokens or digital assets making a mark on the global stage, with new unicorns emerging that can generate substantial economic value for Thailand," said Mr Julapun.

