Event planners call for liberalisation of sector

As Thailand seeks to lift its economy through events to attract tourists and stimulate spending, the government is being urged to make event organising smoother for businesses.

The government should create a more conducive environment for organisers, said Vinij Lertratanachai, chief executive of Fresh Air Festival Co Ltd, an event organiser.

"Organisers have to go through multiple authorities, offering explanations and seeking many permissions," he said.

Mr Vinij said the government and private sector should work together to create effective workflows.

"We'd prefer efficient processes between each sector rather than government subsidies, which should be a last resort," he said.

Mr Vinij said organising sports events is particularly challenging, yet successful events can significantly enhance the country's image.

Regarding the postponed blockbuster fight between Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Muay Thai Ace Buakaw Banchamek, he revealed that the company expects to hold the match as early as the second quarter of 2025.

However, Mr Vinit did not reveal the venue for the fight, but the company is considering an outdoor location.

Regarding the readiness of Rajamangala National Stadium, which is owned by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Mr Vinij said renovations should be considered to accommodate future events.

He recalled organising a friendly pre-season match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Rajamangala in 2022, noting the company set up new facilities including a lounge area, as well as other facilities on par with world-class stadiums, to accommodate guests from participating teams.

Looking forward, the company is eyeing another sports event, potentially featuring European football clubs in 2026, hopefully during the pre-season period, but said specific teams remain undisclosed.

"We are considering organising a football match with big-name European teams in 2026," said Mr Vinij.