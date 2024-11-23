CPN celebrates brace of corporate awards

Listen to this article

Ms Naparat and Mr Nattakit hold trophies for financial management and marketing excellence at the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2024.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) has earned the royal "Marketing Excellence Award" for the second time and the distinguished "Financial Management Excellence Award" in the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2024.

The event, organised by the Thailand Management Association (TMA) in collaboration with Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University, was presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who bestowed awards on organisations that excelled in various fields.

The awards ceremony included Privy Councillor Chirayu Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya as the chairman presenting the awards.

"We are deeply honoured to receive the royal Thailand Corporate Excellence Award 2024 in the category of marketing excellence for the second time. Over the past 44 years, Central Pattana has been a driving force for the nation, embodying the role of a 'place maker' and serving as a 'centre of life' that enhances people's quality of life, while caring for communities and the environment," said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN.

"Our developments have become spaces of happiness for people of all ages, where they can share joyful moments on every occasion and festival. Moreover, we were among the pioneers in creating pet-friendly spaces, cementing our role as a centre of life for all groups in Thai society.

"Receiving this prestigious award is a source of great pride for our entire team and all our business partners. It inspires us to continue creating meaningful contributions for the nation."

Naparat Sriwanvit, chief financial officer and senior executive vice-president for finance, accounting and risk management at CPN, said: "the distinguished award for excellence in financial management is a testament to our unwavering commitment to being 'the ecosystem for all', which is a robust and sustainable system that benefits all stakeholders."