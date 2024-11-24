Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor to include Prachin Buri

Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of Thailand's EEC Office. (Photo: EEC Office)

The government is planning to expand the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to include the eastern province of Prachin Buri, in the hope of turning it into a hub for health and tourism for senior citizens.

At a seminar held by the Chamber of Commerce, Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Committee, said studies have showed that the province is suitable for development, with potential for industrial and urban growth.

However, the expansion will require a royal decree, which is expected to be issued sometime next year.

He noted that the plan will not only to attract new investments to the area, but also push existing industries to go "green", particularly those in the healthcare and tourism industry.

The expansion will benefit long-term investors who need large areas with better transportation links and complete supporting infrastructure, he said.

He highlighted four key infrastructural works that will require about 682 billion baht in investments, namely the high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, the expansion of Laem Chabang Sea Port to increase its cargo and passenger handling capacity, the upgrade of U-Tapao airport in Rayong to become the country's third major international aviation gateway, and the completion of Phase Three of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port's development to boost the country's competitiveness.

According to Mr Chula, since the Eastern Special Development Zone Act (2018) came into effect, the EEC has also helped drive five targeted industry clusters to adapt to changing global investment trends, namely medical and healthcare, digital and electronics, automotive, Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, and service industries.

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office aims to boost investments by focusing on targeted investments in specific industries, tailor-made incentives unique to each investor and comprehensive support and solutions for companies that are just starting their operations in the country.

From 2018 to this year's third quarter, the total value of investment promotion certificates issued in the EEC reached 1.73 trillion baht.

The top five investors were from China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States respectively, according to the EEC Office.

Between Jan 1, 2023, and Sept 20 this year, the EEC successfully attracted 139 investors, contributing a combined investment value of over 240 billion baht.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister's Office, reported that over the past 10 months, 251 foreign investors have been approved to invest in the EEC, accounting for 32% of all approved foreign investors this year, representing a 128% increase.

The total investment value in the EEC has reached 45.7 billion baht, representing 28% of all foreign investment funds.