Thonburi Healthcare Group said cases of hospital tycoon and his family do not affect its business

Dr Boon Vanasin poses for pictures at Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital in Bangkok in 2019, when he was the chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) plc told the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday that an alleged fraud scandal concerning Dr Boon Vanasin and his family had no impacts on its business.

The group said Dr Boon resigned as its chairman and director on Aug 26, 2022, and had neither position nor involvement in its management.

THG said it had nothing to do with five medical projects that Dr Boon earlier proposed to investors. The proposals concerned a cancer centre in Pinklao area in Bangkok, a wellness centre in Phraram 3 area beside the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, three hospitals in Laos, a joint venture with a hospital in Vietnam and a medical intelligence development project.

“Invitations to invest in the projects were the activity of Dr Boon Vanasin alone and the company is not involved at all,” THG said in its letter to the SET.

THG said that it earlier conducted feasibility studies on the cancer centre project in Bangkok and the joint venture project in Ho Chi Minh but later decided to withdraw from both projects.

THG also mentioned Dr Boon’s wife Jaruwan Vanasin and daughter Nalin Vanasin. It said that both women remained as its directors but they were not an authorised director and thus could not take any action on its behalf.

The Metropolitan Police Division 1 said earlier it received 247 complaints with alleged losses worth more than 7.6 billion baht in investment with Dr Boon’s projects.

Dr Boon, 86, was reportedly in China. His 79-year-old wife and daughter, 51, surrendered to police on Saturday and denied all charges.

THG operates Thonburi Hospital and has 18 hospitals under its umbrella. Its share price was at 16.80 baht, up 0.90%, when the SET closed at midday on Monday.