Thailand to provide B38bn support for rice farmers

Listen to this article

A rice farmer in the fields in Suphan Buri province in February 2024. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Thailand will give support of 38 billion baht to rice farmers in an effort to boost productivity, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Monday.

Farmers will receive 1,000 baht per rai for up to 10 rai, Ms Narumon told reporters, adding about 4.68 million households would benefit.

The assistance plan would be proposed to cabinet at a meeting scheduled for Friday, Narumon said.

Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter, shipped out 8.37 million metric tonnes of rice in the first 10 months of the year, up 20% annually, the Commerce Ministry has said.

It is expected to export more than 9 million tonnes over the full year, worth 220 billion baht, the ministry said.