Power tariff to be capped until next April

In an extension of the government’s current policy, Thailand's energy minister plans to cap the power tariff until April next year.

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Monday that the policy was to keep the average power tariff at no more than 4.18 baht per unit. It has been implemented for almost a year.

The 4.18-baht power tariff rate set by the Energy Regulatory Commission will expire at the end of this year.

Gas prices are a major factor behind the power tariff as gas constitutes almost 60% of fuel used for electricity generation.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand earlier said that the price of liquefied natural gas would remain stable through early next year.

"We estimate LNG prices in early 2025 should not be different from US$13-14 per million British thermal unit (BTU) in the LNG spot market at present," Egat governor Thepparat Theppitak said.