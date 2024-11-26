Tally for 1st month of fiscal 2025 beats target

Listen to this article

The government's revenue collection in the first month of fiscal 2025 slightly exceeded the target, according to the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the FPO, reported yesterday that in October, the first month of the 2025 fiscal year, net revenue collection amounted to 205 billion baht, 10% lower than the corresponding month last year, but 0.1% higher than the target set.

Tax revenue collection from the three main tax departments -- the Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Customs Department -- tallied 192 billion baht in October, 1.3% lower than the same period last year, but 1.2% higher than the target set.

Of the total, the Revenue Department collected 146 billion baht, which was 3.2% higher than the corresponding month last year and 1.4% above the target, while the Excise Department collected 35.6 billion baht, 16.3% lower than the corresponding month last year, but 2.2% above the target set.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department collected 9.57 billion baht, 2.3% lower than the same month last year and 5% below the target set.

State enterprise contributions exceeded estimates due to some revenue being carried over from the previous year, with total contributions reaching 41.7 billion baht, said Mr Pornchai.

Total contributions were 16% lower than the corresponding month last year, but were 44.1% above the target set, he said.

According to Mr Pornchai, the Finance Ministry's net government revenue collection for fiscal 2025 is to be close to the target set, supported by improving economic conditions.

Key factors include a growth in consumption and investment and the continued expansion of the tourism sector, as well as government stimulus measures and improved revenue collection efficiency.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the government's net revenue collection target was set at 2.88 trillion baht, a 3.6% increase from the 2024 fiscal year.

Of the target, the Revenue Department is expected to contribute 2.37 trillion baht, accounting for 82.1% of the total revenue target.

The Excise Department is expected to collect 609 billion baht, accounting for 21.1%, with the Customs Department expected to collect 122 billion baht, accounting for 4.3%.