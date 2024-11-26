Thai Oct exports rise 14.6% y/y, above forecast

Listen to this article

Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose 14.6% in October from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast 5.2% increase for October in a Reuters poll, and followed September's 1.1% rise.

Exports totalled $27.22 billion, while imports amounted to $28.02 billion, the latter up 15.9% from a year earlier, the ministry said.Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, were boosted by stronger shipments of technology-related products, particularly computers, equipment, and components, the ministry said.

Exports are expected to grow strongly in the final quarter of 2024 and increase by 4% for the year to beat the ministry's target, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a press conference.

Exports rose 4.9% in the first 10 months of 2024 from the same period in 2023.

In October, imports rose 15.9% from a year earlier, stronger than a forecast rise of 6.5% in the poll, resulting in a trade deficit of $0.79 billion for the month.