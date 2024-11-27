True bullish on outlook despite loss of EPL rights

Losing the right to broadcast English Premier League (EPL) football matches should have a minimal impact on True Corporation and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), says chief executive Manat Manavutiveth.

He said the company's content platform remains the leader for sports content, providing a variety of local and international programmes and tournaments.

Nakul Sehgal, chief financial officer of True, earlier said the company is maintaining its 2025 net profit target on a normalised basis.

For the third quarter of 2024, True's Ebitda improved by 646 million baht from the previous quarter, increasing 2.7% on a quarterly basis, according to the company.

Mr Manat said losing the EPL broadcast rights would have some effect on True, but would not put the company in a bad position.

The EPL forms only a portion of the content available on the TrueVisions platform, which has a broad array of other programming for viewers, he said.

Mr Manat said TrueVisions did its best to propose an appropriate bid for the EPL broadcast rights.

The company will adjust the TrueVisions platform and upgrade the content to compensate for the loss of EPL content, he said.

Jasmine International recently filed a letter with the Stock Exchange of Thailand to report the company received a written notice from Football Association Premier League Ltd on Nov 22 confirming it was granted the exclusive right to broadcast live audio and visual coverage of EPL and FA Cup football matches for a period of six seasons.

The total value of the licence is around US$560 million, or around 19.2 billion baht.

The licence covers Thailand, Cambodia and Laos starting from the 2025/26 season, which commences on Aug 16, 2025.

Soraj Asavaprapha, acting chief executive of Jasmine, said the football would primarily be available via the Monomax streaming channel.

The monthly subscription fee would not exceed 400 baht, allowing viewers to watch EPL and FA Cup matches, as well as have unlimited access to international movies and series, he said.

TrueVisions said subscribers can continue to follow EPL matches on its service until the end of May 2025.

The company continues to broadcast games from other football competitions such as La Liga, Bundesliga, the Saudi League, the Saudi King's Cup, the Australian League, Uefa Champions League, Uefa Europa League, Uefa Conference League, as well as Thai League 1, Thai League 2, Chang FA Cup and Revo Cup, said Ongard Prapakamol, head of TrueVisions.