Synnex opens Nintendo store at Siam Paragon

Mr Paramate, left, and Ms Sutida at the Nintendo authorised store at Siam Paragon.

Synnex (Thailand), a leading importer and distributor of IT products, has partnered with digital product distributor Copperwired and Siam Paragon to launch the first Nintendo authorised store in Bangkok and Southeast Asia.

The store opened on Nov 22 at Siam Paragon, offering a range of products including game consoles, software and character-themed merchandise.

Sutida Mongkolsuthree, chief executive of Synnex (Thailand), said the store will be a new landmark destination, providing an immersive experience to customers of all ages as well as attracting tourists travelling in Thailand.

Synnex Thailand has been the authorised distributor of Nintendo products since 2023.

Ms Sutida said Synnex imports and distributes IT related products for around 70 brands. The gaming sector accounts for about 10% of the company's annual total sales.

The launch of the Nintendo authorised store in Bangkok will complement the gaming ecosystem in Thailand.

Synnex expects total sales of Nintendo products for all channels (the Nintendo store and other stores) at between 800 million baht to 1 billion baht in 2025, Ms Sutida added.

She said the Nintendo store mainly focuses on customers' needs in terms of confidence in certified products, convenient access to products and services, product trials prior to purchase and after-sales services, including warranties.

Paramate Rienjaroensuk, chief executive of Copperwired, said the primary target groups of the Nintendo store are gamers who enjoy the Nintendo Switch game console, as well as families. The other targets include collectors, Nintendo's hard-core fans and tourists.

The Nintendo store occupies over 356 square metres, featuring two zones.

The first one is the experience zone that lets customers indulge in the gaming experiences, making it easier for them to make a purchase decision.

Customers can dive into a fully immersive gaming experience with over five trial stations, each featuring a massive 98-inch screen. The second zone is the merchandise zone.

Mr Paramate said the store also aims to attract new customers by offering a variety of collectible items, including character merchandise, plushies, toys and souvenirs.