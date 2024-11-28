Unilever Thailand Drives Innovation with Consumer-Centric Focus

In today’s rapidly evolving market, brands must adapt swiftly to keep pace with changing consumer demands. Unilever Thailand is at the forefront of consumer-driven innovation, transforming insights into products that address real needs while emphasising sustainability.

In an interview with Anshul Asawa, Country Head of Unilever Thailand, he explains how Unilever Thailand leverages consumer insights to create impactful, sustainable, and innovative products for Thai consumers. With a vision to transform insights into innovations, Unilever Thailand prioritises sustainability and digital transformation to remain a leader in Thailand’s consumer goods market.

Taking “Transforming Consumer Insights into Product Innovations” as its main mission, Unilever Thailand begins every product development process by focusing on understanding its consumers. “Our product development process is driven by a deep commitment to understanding consumer preferences and behaviours,” Mr Asawa said. Unilever employs a combination of surveys, focus groups, and direct consumer observation to capture valuable insights that help anticipate market needs.

“Unilever then collaborates across teams to refine these insights into actionable solutions. We test each product thoroughly, ensuring it aligns with consumer expectations before it reaches shelves,” Mr Asawa stated. By leveraging AI and digital tools, Unilever fine-tunes its offerings for maximum relevance and satisfaction.

“Unilever Thailand employs advanced analytics and social listening tools to stay attuned to consumer sentiment. AI-driven insights reveal consumer trends and preferences, enabling Unilever to respond with products tailored to the Thai market. This data-driven approach supports high levels of customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, and market leadership,” Mr Asawa added.

Combining Traditional and Digital Research for Deeper Understanding

Combining traditional research methods with digital tools like AI-powered analytics allows Unilever to uncover patterns and actionable insights. These methodologies ensure Unilever remains connected to evolving consumer needs, enabling the development of products that stand out in a crowded market, Mr Asawa explained.

Meanwhile, consumer insights have been instrumental in solidifying Unilever Thailand’s position as a market leader. By aligning products and marketing strategies with local preferences, Unilever has achieved high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty. Understanding these preferences allows Unilever to identify market gaps and create products that address unmet needs, keeping it ahead of competitors.

“These insights also guide Unilever’s distribution strategy, ensuring products are available in the channels consumers prefer. This alignment with consumer purchasing habits not only drives product availability but also supports brand positioning as a trusted leader in Thailand’s consumer goods market,” he said.

Data-Driven Innovation and Consumer Validation

For Unilever Thailand, innovation is not just about creating new products—it is about creating the right products. By leveraging data analytics, Unilever gains a comprehensive understanding of consumers, combining historical sales data, economic indicators, and behavioural analysis. This data-driven approach, coupled with ongoing consumer validation, ensures that each new product meets local preferences, Mr Asawa emphasised.

For instance, Unilever closely monitors consumer feedback after a product launch to identify any areas for improvement. This commitment to refinement has earned Unilever the trust of 98% of Thailand’s 25 million households, who regularly use Unilever products. With a portfolio spanning over 30 trusted brands, Unilever continues to lead the market in terms of quality and innovation.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Unilever’s product strategy. The Sunlight Plus line, incorporating Rhamno Clean Technology with natural rhamnolipid, offers powerful yet eco-friendly cleaning. This technology uses the natural ingredient rhamnolipid, which provides exceptional grease-cutting power while ensuring peace of mind for families concerned about food safety. Rhamnolipid is biodegradable, minimising environmental impact while still delivering high-performance cleaning. “We’re committed to a sustainable future,” Mr Asawa mentioned, “from using biodegradable ingredients to incorporating 100% recycled plastic in our packaging.”

“This combination of consumer benefit and sustainability aligns with Unilever’s vision of a cleaner, greener planet while still meeting consumer demands for effective, eco-friendly products,” Mr Asawa explained.

Meeting Thai Consumer Needs with Innovative Solutions

He further noted, “In addressing Thai consumer challenges, Unilever’s deep understanding of Thai consumer needs led to the development of Breeze’s new Anti-Colour Transfer Formula, a product innovation that simplifies the laundry process for Thai households. Research revealed that 70% of Thai consumers separate their laundry by colour to prevent colour bleeding. This process can be time-consuming, so Unilever’s new formula allows consumers to wash all colours together without fear of colour transfer, streamlining the laundry process.”

In addition to its stain-removing power, the new Breeze formula also features a refreshing fruity-floral fragrance, enhancing the laundry experience. This product combines convenience, performance, and apleasant sensory experience, addressing multiple consumer needs with a single solution.

Unilever Thailand’s growth is driven by digital transformation, enabling personalised consumer engagement, tailored marketing, and efficient operations. “Through data and AI, we’re moving from mass communication to more personalised consumer experiences,” Mr Asawa explained. Internally, Unilever is developing a data-smart workforce to navigate the digital landscape.

Looking forward, Mr Asawa emphasised that Unilever Thailand will continue to expand its portfolio, prioritising consumer-led product development and sustainable growth. “Our focus on consumer insights and sustainability not only drives innovation but also builds long-term value,” he concluded, underscoring Unilever Thailand’s commitment to exceeding consumer expectations.