Energy minister says rate will fall to B4.15 a unit from B4.18 for January-April 2025 period

Listen to this article

People visit an exhibition on power tariffs at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in March. (File photo)

The power tariff will be reduced to 4.15 baht per unit from 4.18 baht for the January-April period next year, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Wednesday.

The minister said the Energy Regulatory Commission had informed him of the reduction after it had asked relevant organisations to study the possibility of lowering electricity bills to reduce people’s financial burden.

The commission reached a resolution on the reduction on Wednesday, the minister said.