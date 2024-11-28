LazTravel posts hefty growth each quarter

Listen to this article

LazTravel offers booking services for flights, accommodation, activities and attractions via the Lazada app.

LazTravel, the travel booking service of Lazada, has seen bookings grow by double digits each quarter since launching in late 2023, according to the company.

The e-commerce operator offers the online travel service by leveraging its large user base to seek a new revenue stream.

According to a report jointly produced by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company titled "e-Conomy SEA 2024 – Profits on the Rise, Harnessing SEA's Advantage", Thailand's online travel sector is projected to reach US$20 billion in terms of gross merchandise value by 2030, up from the estimated $10 billion in 2024.

Varitha Kiatpinyochai, chief executive of Lazada Thailand, said LazTravel has enhanced the company's strength in product assortment.

The LazTravel service offers booking services for flights, accommodation, activities and attractions through the Lazada application. It covers flights from over 200 airlines and more than 50,000 routes, with over 100,000 hotels available in 7,000 cities.

LazTravel provides more opportunities for Thai tourism operators to reach target customers from Lazada's extensive user base nationwide, she added.

LazTravel service is available in all six countries where Lazada operates: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Ms Varitha said travel demand continues to grow alongside the potential for online growth.

According to the Thailand Travel and Tourism Market Report 2024 by Mintel, 44% of Thais travelled last year, with over half searching for special deals online.

This trend aligns with the increasing popularity of trip bookings through LazTravel since its launch, with popular domestic destinations including Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Phuket, while international destinations like China and Hong Kong rank among the top bookings on the Lazada app.

Lazada has consistently enhanced LazTravel offerings through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote domestic tourism.

Recently Lazada partnered with the Macau Government Tourism Office to offer exclusive deals for booking flights and hotels at the best prices throughout the fourth quarter.