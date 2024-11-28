Revamped Central Marina opens its doors

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) has announced the launch of the revamped Central Marina Outlet in Pattaya to complement the city's retail landscape.

With a beach vibe-themed outlet that fits with the atmosphere of Pattaya, Central Marina Outlet features attractive decorations and interesting photo spots throughout the outlet. The night market brings together over 100 local street food vendors and restaurants, with special shows held throughout the month.

In addition, its strategic location in the heart of the city allows tourists to conveniently visit the outlet without the need to travel very far.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer for CPN, said Pattaya is a city with great potential in terms of economic and tourism growth. There are more than 5 million residents in the outlet's catchment area and Pattaya is a world-class tourist city with a large number of Thai and international tourists visiting both on weekdays and weekends.

Pattaya ranked 15th in 'The Most Visited Cities in the World' in 2023, attracting over 9.44 million international tourists.

Moreover, Chon Buri province hosts several ongoing government mega-projects including three monorail lines in Pattaya (the Green Line, Red Line and Purple Line), and a high-speed rail project connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao), along with the ability to accommodate a total of 200 million air passengers per year.

Chon Buri boasts a large number of families with high purchasing power. Based on data from the Office of the Private Education Commission pertaining to 2023, the province has a total of 13 international schools, the third largest number countrywide following Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Average school tuition fees stand at around 80,000-650,000 baht per semester, or around 250,000-2,000,000 baht per year.

The new outlet is expected to support the growth of the Eastern Economic Corridor with customer traffic estimated at 30,000-35,000 visitors per day.