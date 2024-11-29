Inspire IVF commences sale of IPO shares today

Inspire IVF Plc, the operator of Inspire IVF Fertility clinic, is launching its initial public offering (IPO) shares from today through Dec 3.

The company is preparing to sell 130 million ordinary shares, representing no more than 29.55% of the total issued and paid-up shares.

The IPO aims to raise capital for the expansion of branches both domestically and internationally, while adding preventative and restorative medical services.

The company said from today through Dec 3 investors can book share purchases, priced at 3.10 baht per share, representing a total offering worth 403 million baht.

The company is scheduled to be listed on the Market for Alternative Investment on Dec 11.

According to Allied Market Research, the global fertility tourism market is expected to be worth US$33.6 billion in 2027.

Kasinee Kuldiloke, chief executive of Inspire IVF, said for Asia-Pacific, the market could be worth $5.6 billion per year, with an average compound annual growth rate of 14.7% over nine years (2019-2027).

The Thai government has promoted the country as a medical tourism hub, highlighted as a top destination for fertility tourism in Asia, said Ms Kasinee.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company reported 83.3 million baht in revenue, with 76.6 million baht (92%) generated from fertility treatments and 6.67 million baht (8%) from restorative medicine.

The company projects a return on equity of 35.1% and a return on assets of 19.9%, said Vorachart Tuaycharoen, managing director of Finnex Advisory Co Ltd, the financial advisor for the IPO.

He said the business has growth potential because there is a low level of entry and it aligns with the state's campaign to promote families to have more children.