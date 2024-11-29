"EGAT Unveils Plans for Carbon Neutrality by 2030"

At COP29, EGAT outlined its 4D1E policy and innovative strategies to drive Thailand towards a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) reaffirmed its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 during its participation in a side event at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Representing EGAT, Professor Dr. Pisut Painmanakul participated in the seminar “Energy Transition towards Carbon Neutrality”, where the organisation presented its strategic framework under the 4D1E policy and highlighted its progress in renewable energy initiatives.

4D1E Policy Framework

EGAT’s 4D1E framework comprises the following strategies:

Digitalisation: Leveraging advanced technology to increase transmission capacity from 115kV to 500–800kV, facilitating renewable energy integration and supporting local and large-scale energy storage systems.

Leveraging advanced technology to increase transmission capacity from 115kV to 500–800kV, facilitating renewable energy integration and supporting local and large-scale energy storage systems. Decarbonisation: Promoting renewable energy sources, such as solar power and biomass, with a focus on bioenergy from agricultural by-products to enhance agricultural value and support rural economies.

Promoting renewable energy sources, such as solar power and biomass, with a focus on bioenergy from agricultural by-products to enhance agricultural value and support rural economies. Decentralisation: Encouraging the establishment of local power plants to enable regional electricity generation and trading.

Encouraging the establishment of local power plants to enable regional electricity generation and trading. Deregulation: Introducing innovation-driven sandbox areas, revising regulations to support energy start-ups, and facilitating community-level energy solutions.

Introducing innovation-driven sandbox areas, revising regulations to support energy start-ups, and facilitating community-level energy solutions. Electrification: Expanding electric public transport networks and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

Triple S Strategy

Dr. Pisut also outlined EGAT’s Triple S strategy, which supports the transition to sustainable energy:

Sources Transformation: Increasing the share of renewable energy in the generation mix and modernising power plants with advanced technology. Sink Co-Creation: Enhancing carbon absorption and storage capabilities. Support Measures Mechanism: Promoting cross-sector collaboration for efficient energy use while implementing social and environmental projects to create shared value for communities near EGAT’s dams and power plants.

A notable pilot project under this strategy is the Mae Moh Smart City in Lampang Province, which aims to become a low-carbon city with a focus on Smart Energy, Smart Environment, and Smart Economy. Similar initiatives are being planned for Rajjaprabha Dam in Surat Thani and Krabi.

Sustainable Partnerships

EGAT represented by Chatchawan Vongmahadlek and Chakrit Yenti from EGAT Power Plant Management and Construction Division also announced the Carbon Neutrality progress of collaboration with GRACZ, a leading Thai biodegradable packaging manufacturer, on the project “From Waste to Solutions: Compostable Packaging and Biomass Products for a Cleaner Environment.” Agricultural waste is converted into biomass pellets, which are then repurposed into innovative noise prevention boards. These products reduce the environmental impact of agricultural waste burning, a major contributor to PM2.5 pollution and global warming.

This partnership not only supports EGAT’s goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030 but also fosters economic growth and community inclusivity. The noise prevention boards, produced for internal use, align with Environmental Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) measures, addressing noise pollution while meeting EHIA standards for projects such as dams, thermal power plants, and ports.

Mae Moh Power Plant Replacement Project

The Mae Moh Power Plant Replacement Project Units 8–9, certified by the Expert Committee on Environmental Impact Assessment Report (ECI), will begin commercial operation in 2026. Spanning 145 rai within the original plant area, the project is expected to operate with over 25 years of average efficiency, symbolising EGAT’s commitment to cleaner energy production.

EGAT’s comprehensive strategies and collaborative efforts underscore its commitment to driving Thailand’s energy transition while ensuring environmental, economic, and social sustainability on the path to carbon neutrality.