Thai youth hopeful about the future

But challenges related to education and employment are a concern, Vero Advocacy survey finds

Some 89% of Thai youth have a positive outlook for the next five years, according to a new study by Vero Advocacy, a Southeast Asian government relations advisory and communications consultancy.

However, respondents indicated there are significant challenges that must be addressed to turn aspirations into reality.

The study surveyed more than 2,700 Gen Z and Millennial respondents across six Southeast Asian nations, including 452 people from Thailand. Collaborating with Kadence International, a global market research agency, Vero Advocacy explored the shared perspectives of these generations. The goal was to uncover their aspirations and challenges to help guide governments and the private sector in developing policies and initiatives that address needs and drive long-term growth.

According to the survey, 42% of Gen Z respondents expect a "much better" future, and 47% anticipate a better life -- slightly higher than the combined optimism rate of Millennials, which was 85%. When compared with their regional peers, Gen Z in Indonesia (87%), Malaysia (85%), the Philippines (85%), Singapore (74%) and Vietnam (90%) demonstrate varying levels of optimism.

Both Gen Z and Millennials in Thailand identified employment opportunities and quality education as their top challenges, with affordable housing coming in third. Other concerns include environmental protection, accessible healthcare, and effective taxation and resource management.

EMPLOYMENT UNEASE

Many young Thais feel uncertain about their professional futures, with 63% of Gen Z and 69% of Millennials ranking employment as their top challenge.

Satisfaction with employment- focused policies received one of the lowest ratings among policy areas, as both groups see limited job opportunities and high competition as challenges, expressing a significant need for government support to improve employment prospects.

Securing a stable job is directly tied to achieving a stable life, as it enables reliable access to essential services such as healthcare, housing and further education. Respondents advocate for enhanced employment services, such as career counselling, comprehensive job placement and displacement programmes, as well as increased support for entrepreneurship.

Additionally, young Thais want targeted education and training initiatives that align with evolving job market demands, equipping them with the skills needed to navigate a competitive workforce and build sustainable careers.

Education access: Despite Thailand's comprehensive free education policy -- which covers tuition, textbooks and uniforms from pre-primary through high school -- 69% of Gen Z and 66% of Millennials expressed concerns about quality education. This policy, funded with a 328-billion-baht budget in 2024, has effectively reduced the rural-urban education gap, according to the Thailand Development Research Institute.

Respondents gave education policies in Thailand a 54% satisfaction rating -- considerably high, yet still reflecting significant room for improvement.

For young Thais, limited access to quality education hinders their ability to acquire the qualifications essential for competitive job markets, thereby creating barriers to a stable future.

Respondents believe regular reviews and updates of curricula, along with increased investment in educational facilities and technology, would significantly enhance the quality of education and better prepare students for the challenges of the modern workforce.

'GENERATION RENT'

Affordable housing is ranked among the top challenges by 45% of Gen Z and Millennials. While the survey found 53% of Thai respondents are satisfied with current housing policies -- the highest approval rating among all surveyed markets -- concerns persist about the lack of affordable housing in accessible locations.

This issue has far-reaching implications, as proximity to affordable housing directly impacts individuals' access to employment opportunities, education, healthcare and essential services.

Younger Thais are increasingly postponing home purchases. Financial constraints have led many consumers to opt for renting over buying, giving rise to the term "Generation Rent". As a result, home ownership has become less of a priority for many young adults in Thailand.

Respondents are calling for stronger public-private partnerships in housing development to expand affordable housing options. They believe these collaborations could help lower housing costs, enhance infrastructure in suburban areas, and offer targeted subsidies for low-income families, making homeownership and rental options more accessible for the younger generation.

"Employment, education and housing are the most pressing challenges for today's youth because these are the foundational pillars that support not only individual stability, but also collective prosperity," said Pongsiri Poorintanachote, managing partner at Vero Advocacy.

"As Southeast Asia's youth are poised to drive the region's future, addressing these challenges is essential for harnessing their full potential and ensuring a sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Vero Advocacy said meaningful engagement and effective responses from governments and companies are needed to create inclusive and sustainable policies and initiatives, such as:

Youth-centric policies: Governments should prioritise initiatives that guarantee access to quality education, expand job opportunities and improve housing affordability. By focusing on these areas, they can create a supportive environment for young people to thrive.

Genuine youth engagement: It is crucial to involve young people in policy dialogues and decision-making processes. Their insights and perspectives should be actively sought, ensuring their voices are both heard and valued in shaping policies that impact their future.

Dedicated spaces for youth advocacy: Establishing dedicated forums or platforms where youth can freely share their advocacy efforts is vital. These spaces should facilitate open dialogue, encourage innovative thinking, and provide opportunities for young individuals to highlight their contributions to national development.

Support for entrepreneurs: The private sector should develop entrepreneurial programmes that leverage existing resources and expertise. By offering funding and training, businesses can nurture creativity and business acumen, empowering a new generation of innovators and leaders.

Corporate social responsibility: Businesses should embed youth-centric goals into their CSR strategies, focusing on initiatives that uplift communities and address social issues pertinent to young people. This alignment will foster a more inclusive approach to social development.