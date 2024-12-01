Hong Kong airport named best aviation cargo hub in Asia-Pacific for third year running

Hong Kong International Airport has been recognised internationally for its cargo services. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong International Airport has been named the best cargo airport in Asia-Pacific for the third consecutive year, after already receiving two international awards for such services in recent months.

The Airport Authority, which oversees the body, said on Sunday that the nod at the 11th Payload Asia Awards for the category of "cargo airport of the year (Asia-Pacific)" in October marked the third straight year the facility had won the award.

It was also recognised as the "air cargo technology provider of the year" by Payload Asia for the second year.

The authority said the win showed the airport's strides in using technology to create paperless operations and streamline the site's import cargo handling process.

The facility was also named "cargo hub of the year" at the 40th Air Cargo News Awards in London in October.

A month later, the Super Terminal Expo 2024 also presented the city's airport with awards for the "best cargo hub" and the "best sustainable initiative".

Cissy Chan Ching-sze, executive director of the Airport Authority, said the statutory body was glad to be commended by the industry.

She added that it would remain devoted to strengthening Hong Kong airport's position as a leading international aviation hub.

The airport would also inject impetus into both Hong Kong and the wider region's economic growth.

The facility recently launched its three-runway system and said it planned to boost its annual cargo capacity to 10 million tonnes.