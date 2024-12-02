Money DD seeks tenfold loan uptick in 2025

Money DD Co (Good Money), a new subsidiary of Government Savings Bank (GSB) that offers online loans, plans to grow its lending by 10 times in 2025 year-on-year.

According to Sirinun Jiradilok, the company's managing director, Money DD launched in November and expects to extend loans amounting to 150 million baht this year.

For next year, she said the company targets extending loans worth 1.5 billion baht, which is achievable because it projects significant demand for retail loans.

Ms Sirinun said most of its clients had loan applications denied by GSB, which refers such customers to Money DD for another round of evaluation.

The company wants to build a customer base of around 500,000 within four years, she said.

Ms Sirinun said the challenge in this business is in extending credit to individuals who cannot access funding from other sources. These borrowers typically lack financial records, prompting the company to use alternative data for credit assessment.

This customer segment presents a significant opportunity for the company as it constitutes a large market for micro loans, she said.

In the past month, more than 400,000 people downloaded the company's application in preparation to apply for a loan, indicating substantial interest in the app.

In terms of loan approvals, Ms Sirinun said although the evaluation process takes only 30 minutes, the number of approved loans remains in the tens of thousands because many applicants fail to meet the requirements, particularly regarding clarity on documents related to employment or income, as well as personal history information.

As a result, rejections have exceeded 10,000 applications.

She said the company's total approved loan amount is roughly 120 million baht, meaning the volume of loan extension remains relatively low.

This is partly because the loans offered are primarily micro loans, with an average amount of 20,000 baht per borrower.

The maximum loan amount per borrower is 1 million baht, with limited applications for this figure, said Ms Sirinun.

These loan services align with GSB's role as a social bank, focusing on expanding social impact through its mission for financial inclusion, she said.

The initiative aims to provide fair access to financial resources for underserved populations, particularly high-risk groups that are often excluded by conventional banking criteria.

This demographic would otherwise rely on informal or high-interest loan sources.

Money DD is a joint venture between GSB (49%) and Mee Tee Mee Ngern Co (51%), an affiliate of GSB engaged in land loans and sales on consignment, established to expand loan access for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company has registered capital of 400 million baht and aims to address the needs of individuals who lack access to formal credit, or possess inadequate creditworthiness to secure loans from banks.

The interest rates offered by Money DD are lower than other non-bank lenders, ranging between 19% and 29% depending on the borrower's risk profile.