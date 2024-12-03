Border trade up 6% in first 10 months

Listen to this article

Fruit exports at a checkpoint in Lang Son province, Vietnam, en route to You Yi Guan checkpoint in China.

Thai border and cross-border trade rose by 6.18% to reach 1.51 trillion baht in the first 10 months this year.

The export value was 872 billion baht, an increase of 5.64% year-on-year, while imports gained 6.92% to reach 643 billion baht, giving Thailand a trade surplus of 229 billion baht.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the country set a goal of increasing the value of border and cross-border trade to 2 trillion baht per year by 2027.

The ministry worked with local agencies and businesses to improve trade gateways and enhance the efficiency of Chiang Saen Port in Chiang Rai.

The Port Authority of Thailand and the private sector are assessing the feasibility of investment because the port is a potential trade route between Thailand and Laos, Myanmar and China in the upper Mekong region.

In the first 10 months this year, border and cross-border trade at Chiang Saen Port tallied 5.96 billion baht, an increase of 21.5% year-on-year.

Exports through the port were valued at 5.65 billion baht, with imports of 312 million baht.

The route is important for fruit shipment after China opened its Guanlei checkpoint in Yunnan in July this year.

Mr Pichai said the ministry continues to promote and facilitate the trade between Thailand and neighbouring countries.

In 2025, the ministry plans to organise six trade fairs in special economic zones and border provinces in four regions.

The ministry also wants to discuss with relevant agencies and neighbouring nations the possibility of opening new checkpoints positioned directly across from current Thai checkpoints.

Some 86 of Thailand's 94 trade checkpoints are open, while neighbouring countries have opened 73 checkpoints.