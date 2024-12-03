Data centre seeks to teach Thai morality

The Center for Morality Promotion (CMP) has launched the Moral Data Center as a central platform of the country's first moral digital content repository.

The platform allows all sectors to connect and link their moral information to develop the morality of their personnel.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the CMP, which operates under the ministry, has a mission to promote social networks through knowledge and innovation.

The adoption of digital technology marks a significant step in creating an ecosystem to foster morality on a larger scale, she said.

The Moral Data Center will serve as a national platform where all sectors can collaborate, connect and integrate moral digital data, said Ms Sudawan.

The centre will act as a repository of knowledge, a driver of initiatives, and a system for measuring and evaluating morality at all levels nationwide, allowing individuals and organisations to apply its data to promote and develop various aspects of morality, she said.

Dr Suriyadeo Tripathi, director of CMP, said the centre is not only a centralised data resource, but also a bridge between research and practical applications, aggregating moral data from various sectors.

"By presenting data through visualisations, it provides clear insights into regional moral trends and situations, making it easy to understand and accessible, creating opportunities for agencies and individuals to utilise the data in shaping policies and projects," Dr Suriyadeo said.

"Guided by our vision to be a hub of knowledge and innovation for advancing morality in Thai society, we developed the Moral Behavioral Index and Life Asset Positive Model. These tools are designed to survey and analyse the moral landscape of Thai society, comparing yearly trends in morality nationwide."

The initiative began with the first survey in 2022 and has continued annually.

The survey is based on five moral habits: self-sufficiency, discipline and responsibility, honesty, public mind, and gratitude. There were more than 30,000 survey respondents nationwide.

The survey findings are used in monitoring, guiding and implementing actions that align with the national master plan regarding changes in culture and values, according to the CMP.