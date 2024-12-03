Pichai backs Kittiratt for post

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira says he believes Kittiratt Na-Ranong, a candidate for the new chairman of the Bank of Thailand, should still be eligible for the role despite having previously served as an advisor to the prime minister.

According to the qualifications for the central bank board chairman post, a candidate must not have held a political position for at least one year.

Serving as an advisor to the premier is considered a political position.

Mr Kittiratt was previously nominated as an advisor to former premier Srettha Thavisin.

However, Mr Pichai insisted the qualifications of any nominee for central bank board chair will need to be thoroughly reviewed to ensure they meet the required criteria before being submitted for cabinet approval.

He said he received the list of candidates from the selection committee tasked with selecting the new board chairman, chaired by Satit Limpongpan.

"The selections are still being reviewed for compliance with the qualifications. The review process adheres strictly to the criteria outlined in the regulations and does not consider public opinion, which may be against the nomination," said Mr Pichai.

According to the 2008 regulations governing the selection process for qualified individuals to serve as the chairman or board members of the Bank of Thailand, Section 16 outlines eight prohibitive qualifications.

These include being incapacitated or quasi-incapacitated; being bankrupt or having been declared bankrupt; having been sentenced to prison by a final court decision (except for negligence or minor offences); and holding or having held a political position, unless they have been out of office for at least one year.

The current advisory team to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra consists of five members: Pansak Vinyaratn, Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, Tongthong Chandransu, Phongthep Thepkanjana and Supavud Saicheua.