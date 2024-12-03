CKPower honoured with sustainability disclosure recognition for 3rd straight year

CK Power Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of the region's largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, has been honored with the 2024 Sustainability Disclosure Recognition by the Thaipat Institute for the third consecutive year.

This prestigious acknowledgment underscores CKPower's unwavering commitment to comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) disclosures in line with evolving international standards. By prioritising transparency, enhancing risk management processes, and empowering investors and stakeholders with actionable insights, CKPower continues to strengthen its readiness for the anticipated sustainability regulations of 2025.

Mr Jessadin Suwanbubpa, Assistant Managing Director of Human Resources at CKPower (right), accepted the recognition from Mr Vorranut Piantam, Director of the Thaipat Institute, in a ceremony held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC).