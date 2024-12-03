Thailand eyes more Saudi tourists from direct flights to Phuket

Passengers on flight SV852 from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, arrive at Phuket Airport on the maiden flight of the national carrier Saudia on Monday. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

PHUKET - Thailand is looking for more travellers from Saudi Arabia as its national carrier has begun direct flights from the oil-rich country to the resort island.

Phuket Airport welcomed the maiden flight of Saudia SV852 from Riyadh on Monday, to be followed by another direct service, SV850, from Jeddah on Wednesday.

Direct air links would benefit tourism in Thailand as they would facilitate travel for holidaymakers from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to destinations other than Bangkok, said Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

Demand for visits to Thailand from the oil-rich region remained strong, he said, noting the rising number of travellers from Saudi Arabia since the two countries restored ties in 2022 for the first time in more than three decades.

About 188,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Thailand in the first 10 months of this year, a 30% rise from the same period last year.

The TAT targets 220,000 Saudi visitors this year, rising to 330,000 next year.

Saudis are renowned for being big spenders, averaging about 80,000 baht per trip, which is far above the average of 50,000 for foreign visitors to Thailand.

Saudia now offers three weekly flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Phuket. The airline also serves Bangkok from the two Saudi destinations.