AIS expects consolidation with TTTBB by next year

Listen to this article

Mr Tee says AIS Fibre offered greater coverage and accessibility this year, as well as a wide range of entertainment content.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) targets completion of the consolidation of its own fixed broadband internet system with that of Triple T Broadband (TTTBB) by the end of 2025.

AIS took over TTTBB in November 2023. The consolidation covers operations, billing, services and back-up systems.

According to Tee Seeumpornroj, chief executive of broadband business at AIS, AIS fibre business operated under the brand AIS 3BB Fibre 3 since last year following the takeover.

The business expanded network coverage and strengthened its home internet service.

AIS 3BB Fibre 3 service covers 133,281 square kilometres in 77 provinces and 926 districts.

Mr Tee said the company posted growth across all dimensions thanks to the strong synergy between AIS Fibre 3 service and 3BB Fibre 3 service.

AIS broadband revenue increased by 154% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024 and the customer base grew 108% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024. The company has 4.94 million users.

According to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, there are 29 million households in the country and 10.6 million subscribe to home broadband internet services as of September 2024.

AIS 3BB Fibre 3 holds a 46% market share of fixed broadband service, gaining around 270,000 new customers this year with a projection to reach 5 million users by year-end.

Mr Tee said the core broadband business systems of AIS and TTTBB, including operations, billing, service packages, and back-up processes, are set to be consolidated into a single system by the end of 2025.

"Home broadband internet is fiercely competitive, forcing market players to control operating costs and management to ensure business growth," he said.

There are three major broadband internet players, yet there are many smaller fixed broadband providers in provincial markets, said Mr Tee.

He said AIS 3BB Fibre 3 service is dedicated to developing new products and services through innovation.

"This year we offered greater coverage and accessibility, creating more opportunities through innovation to meet the needs of households and businesses," said Mr Tee.

"The company also provided a wide range of entertainment content."