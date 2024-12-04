CPN banks on countdown activities

Mr Nattakit, right, says the malls expect to welcome 1.5 million visitors during the New Year countdown events.

Retail and property developer Central Pattana Plc (CPN) has invested 500 million baht in its New Year countdown events across 17 malls in 16 Thai provinces.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN, said the malls are expected to welcome 1.5 million visitors, increasing from 1.2 million the previous year, while reaching an online audience of 50 million.

For the fourth quarter, CPN has planned more than 1,000 activities to help promote Thailand as the world's top tourism destination, he said.

A highlight is CentralWorld's countdown in Bangkok, spanning 21,500 square metres and accommodating 250,000 visitors.

Mr Nattakit said this is the first time the event features digital art toys, such as Labubu and Jessica x Abigail, among countdown activities.

Given robust competition among countdown activities at several retail stores in Thailand, he said these festive events will support Thailand as a preferred destination for foreign tourists.

CentralWorld is the largest countdown stage in Bangkok and features Thai artists that use the platform as a stepping stone to reach Asian and global audiences, said Mr Nattakit.

The confirmed list of artists this year include: Becky Rebecca, Freen Sarocha, Lingling Kwong, Orm Kornnaphat, Billkin-PP Krit, BUS, PROXIE, PiXXiE, 4EVE and Jaylerr.

During the New Year countdown, CentralWorld expects 30% higher foot traffic and 20% more expenditure than during non-festive periods.

He said hotels in the Ratchaprasong and Sukhumvit areas should secure a 90% occupancy rate, and be fully booked on Dec 31.

Regarding the southern flooding, Mr Nattakit said it should not significantly impact retail spending sentiment during the year-end period.

Central Hat Yai will continue to hold its countdown events as planned, aiming to attract a large number of Malaysian tourists to the celebrations, he said.

For 2025, the company expects the retail sector to improve from this year, based on government budget disbursement that increases spending, said Mr Nattakit. The buoyant local stock market should also elevate spending, although US trade policies and global politics need to be monitored, he said.

By the first quarter of next year, the government should revive the "Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (shop and pay back) programme to stimulate domestic spending, particularly during Chinese New Year, said Mr Nattakit.