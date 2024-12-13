Thailand Reinvents STEM Education with Thai-US Programme

The Thai-US Joint-Degree Sandbox for STEM Teacher Education launches to equip educators with global skills, advancing Thailand’s education reform and workforce readiness.

Thailand has taken a transformative step in reshaping its education landscape with the introduction of the Thai-US Joint-Degree Sandbox for STEM Teacher Education Programme. Launched on 29 November 2024, at the Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok Ploenchit, this initiative signals a bold new era for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

Developed in collaboration with Thai and US institutions, the programme addresses critical shortcomings in teacher education, aiming to equip Thai educators with internationally competitive skills. By fostering a generation of STEM-proficient students, it aims to prepare Thailand's youth for success in an increasingly technology-driven global economy and to tackle the challenges of climate change.

Tackling Gaps in Education

Persistent challenges in STEM education have underscored the need for reform, particularly in teacher training. Studies have revealed that Thailand’s pre-service training programmes often prioritise theoretical knowledge over practical application, contributing to poor student outcomes. For example, over the past decade, PISA assessments have consistently shown many Thai students failing to achieve proficiency in literacy and mathematics by the age of 15.

Recognising this, Chevron initiated the "Chevron Enjoy Science" programme in 2015, an eight-year project aimed at enhancing STEM education in Thailand. Building on its success, Chevron expanded its efforts regionally with initiatives such as the Southeast Asian Teacher Education Programme (SEA-TEP), managed by SEAMEO STEM-ED. These programmes emphasize practical STEM skills to cultivate critical thinking, evidence-based reasoning, and problem-solving abilities among students, while also instilling global citizenship through real-world problem-solving.

An International Collaboration

The Thai-US Joint-Degree Sandbox programme is a cornerstone of this educational evolution. It marks a collaboration between seven Thai universities— King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, Mahidol University, Naresuan University, Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University, Phuket Rajabhat University, Chulalongkorn University, and Khon Kaen University—and renowned US institutions such as the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Arizona State University.

This initiative aims to overhaul undergraduate and graduate teacher training in science, mathematics, and technology. It focuses on modernising curricula, integrating English as a medium of instruction, and ensuring that educators are equipped to meet global standards.

Zamira Kanapyanova, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Eurasia Pacific, emphasised the significance of this collaboration: “At Chevron, we are committed to empowering individuals globally to improve their lives and achieve their ambitions. STEM education drives innovation, and our initiatives reflect a dedication to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem solvers.”

Addressing STEM Education Challenges

Thailand has faced persistent challenges in STEM education, particularly in mathematics and literacy. The program aims to equip educators with modern teaching methodologies and digital competencies, fostering a new generation of students ready for STEM careers.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Montree Yamkasikorn, Advisor to the Secretariat Office of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand, highlighted the importance of uniting resources and expertise to open new pathways for students saying that “The program tackles gaps in STEM teacher training through standardised, internationally aligned curricula and professional development, emphasising English proficiency to access global STEM resources.”

“The initiative aims to prepare Thai students to compete globally and supports Thailand’s vision as a regional hub for STEM education and innovation,” added Dr. Montree.

Enhancing Thailand’s Global Standing

The programme also serves as a testament to Thailand’s strategic efforts to position itself as a regional hub for STEM education and innovation. Backed by Thailand’s Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, the initiative strengthens ties between Thai and US institutions.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Poolsak Koseeyaporn, Senior Strategist and Acting Vice President of the Office of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), Thailand, highlighted the programme’s dual focus on addressing local challenges while aligning with global standards. “The Thai-US Joint-Degree Sandbox programme demonstrates the power of international cooperation in education. It builds the capacity of educators to deliver high-quality STEM education and positions Thailand as a leader in regional collaborations,” he said.

Equipping Educators for the Future

The programme is designed to meet the demands of a fast-evolving job market. By prioritising English proficiency, digital fluency, and critical thinking, it aims to ensure that Thai teachers can access global resources and participate in international forums.

“This initiative aligns with Thailand’s long-term strategic goals for workforce development,” Dr. Poolsak added. “It leverages global expertise to modernise teacher training and elevate Thai education to international levels.”

A Landmark Launch

The launch event brought together stakeholders from government, academia, and industry, emphasising the programme’s transformative potential. It underscores Thailand’s commitment to creating a STEM-ready workforce not only for the nation but also for the Southeast Asian region.