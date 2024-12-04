B62bn in tourism revenue predicted over New Year

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects foreign arrivals over holiday to be up 16% from last year

Listen to this article

A captivating view of Wat Arun along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok at night. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Thailand is expecting 62 billion baht in tourism revenue, a 23% increase year-on-year, for the upcoming New Year holiday period, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that from Dec 21 to Jan 1, Thailand is forecast to welcome 1.56 million foreign visitors generating 45 billion baht.

The arrival and revenue forecasts represent growth of 16% and 20% respectively from the year before.

For the domestic market, 4.41 million trips are anticipated during the five-day holiday from Dec 28 and Jan 1 and should generate 17 billion baht, increasing 29% and 30%, respectively.

Ms Thapanee said most foreign tourists would start their trips before the Christmas holiday.

The key driver is ease of travel, such as the visa-free scheme and the suspension of the TM6 form at 16 checkpoints for land and sea arrivals.

There are also 30 new flights from major markets, including China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Scandinavia and France.

Besides Bangkok, more airlines also added direct services to Phuket from December, such as Saudi, which operates three flights weekly each from Jeddah and Riyadh.

The TAT and partner operators also are holding various events during the festive week.

She said Thailand ranked among the top destinations for New Year trips in global media, such as Conde Nast, Timeout and Lonely Planet.

Government measures also help to boost domestic travel, while the cool weather would encourage more Thais to hit the road at the end of this year.

The measures include the announcement of a five-day public holiday, which will start earlier on Dec 28.

The government has also collaborated with six airlines to reduce domestic airfares by 30% for high-demand routes, such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen.

The TAT and partners are holding the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at Nagaraphirom Park and landmarks along Chao Phraya River.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said hotel bookings nationwide remained strong in December, particularly New Year week.

He said hotels in some places like the East, covering Sri Racha, Chon Buri and Pattaya, are expecting to set records.

However, three-star hotels that are not located in prime areas may not do as well as four-star and luxury hotels.