Nvidia chief backs Thai ‘sovereign AI’ project

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp, poses for a selfie photograph with an attendee at the AI Vision for Thailand event at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand can become the “land of artificial intelligence” (AI), creating an economic impact and enhancing national competitiveness, says Jensen Huang, the founder and chief executive of Nvidia.

AI will be everywhere within three years, he said on Thursday at the launch of an AI infrastructure project by Siam.AI Cloud, the country’s first Thai Nvidia Cloud Partner.

Siam.AI Cloud also announced comprehensive partnerships with leading institutions to drive national digital transformation with “sovereign AI”.

Sovereign AI refers to a nation’s ability to produce AI using its own infrastructure, data, workforce and business networks.

“Thailand recognises the importance of having AI infrastructure and data,” said Mr Huang, whose company has become one of the most valuable in the world as a key driver of the AI revolution through its production of advanced microprocessors.

The Taiwan-born American billionaire was the main attraction at the “AI Vision for Thailand” seminar held by Siam.AI Cloud at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on Wednesday. His audience included three Thai billionaires — former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, CP Group patriarch Dhanin Chearavanont and Gulf Energy chief executive Sarath Ratanavadi. Both CP and Gulf are making extensive investments in the tech sector including data centres.

Mr Huang told the audience that AI infrastructure does not require huge amounts of money to build, often only hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it can substantially boost GDP.

In order to unlock the power of AI infrastructure, the country needs to mould the younger generation into a future workforce, he said.

Nvidia has partnered with 40 local universities and supported nearly 60 AI native startups to enable existing industries to embrace AI.

Mr Huang suggested that to develop AI in Thailand, the country needs an AI supercomputer with the necessary hardware to support AI advancements.

Thailand has the required skills to teach machines, with many computer scientists and expertise available, he added.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra joins Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the “AI Vision for Thailand” seminar held at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Data ‘your natural resource’

The most important asset in AI is data, and Thailand’s data is a sovereign resource. It encodes the nation’s knowledge, history, culture, and common sense, and should be protected and used by the Thai people, Mr Huang said.

“The data of Thailand … it belongs to the Thai people. It is your natural resource,” he said.

Siam.AI Cloud is the first AI cloud provider in Thailand, and uses the local large language model OpenThai GPT.

Mr Huang said the AI industry is undergoing a reset, and Thailand is at the same starting point as every other country.

Unlike past technological shifts, AI represents a platform shift where all countries are starting from zero.

AI is not just a technology, but a critical part of society’s infrastructure. Just like energy and communications, AI will become foundational for every citizen, business, researcher and school in Thailand.

Mr Huang added that AI is set to become a new global industry.

“This AI industry will produce intelligence, a commodity that, though invisible, will be one of the most valuable resources in the world,” he said.

He said he hopes Thailand can be at the global forefront of this technology.

When asked how Thailand can attract investments from Nvidia in the manufacturing sector, Mr Huang said the most important thing was to invest in yourself, and Thailand has made the right moves.

The government already understands this point, given it has national AI initiatives.

He said the Thai workforce is very skilled and electronics manufacturing is going to keep on growing in Thailand, so he believes investments will naturally arrive.

Mr Huang also met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the government, Nvidia is ready to work with the Thai government to develop world-class AI infrastructure and to share best practices and technical expertise to support Thai AI projects. (Story continues below)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (left) and Siam.AI Cloud CEO Ratanaphon Wongnapachant discuss their partnership at the “AI Vision for Thailand” seminar held at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on Wednesday.

Multiple partnerships

Siam.AI Cloud on Wednesday officially launched its high-performance Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPU cluster.

The Nvidia H100 GPU cluster infrastructure includes the full-stack Nvidia AI platform, including Nvidia AI Enterprise software, with plans to expand to next-generation Nvidia H200 Tensor Core GPUs and Nvidia GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips.

“Our mission extends beyond infrastructure deployment to establishing Thailand’s sovereign capabilities in AI,” said Siam.AI Cloud CEO Ratanaphon Wongnapachant.

Siam.AI Cloud also announced partnerships, including a healthcare collaboration with Mahidol University focusing on drug discovery, genome sequencing and Thailand-specific medical AI solutions.

It also announced a strategic alliance with True Internet Data Center (True IDC), a Charoen Pokphand Group company, to develop AI infrastructure and solutions. The partnership will focus on deploying Nvidia accelerated computing infrastructure, developing tailored AI models, and offering graphics processing unit (GPU)-as-a-service solutions, with an emphasis on consumer behaviour analysis.

The company is also preparing announce a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge through the GSA Data Center of the Gulf business group to provide locally hosted Nvidia accelerated computing resources, enabling AI innovations in the energy, digital and telecom sectors. GSA Data Center is scheduled to go live by March 2025.