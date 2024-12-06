Singha R-SA Delivers Aid to Flooded Pattani Communities

The southern region of Thailand is grappling with severe flooding as heavy monsoon rains, intensified by La Niña weather patterns, cause widespread devastation. Pattani Province has been particularly affected, with high rainfall and the overflowing Pattani River inundating large areas, leaving communities struggling to cope.

In response, Singha R-SA, an initiative by the Phraya Bhirombhakdi Foundation and Boon Rawd Brewery, has partnered with Huk 31 Rescue and the Isara Thailand rescue network to deliver vital aid to flood-hit residents. Teams have provided cooked meals and drinking water to affected communities in Ban Khayee, Lipasango Subdistrict, Nong Chik District, Pattani Province, which has been underwater for over five days.

The crisis has intensified as Pattani serves as a merging point for water from nearby provinces, such as Yala, before it flows into the sea. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods across 12 districts in the province, causing significant damage.

Singha R-SA remains committed to closely monitoring the situation, ensuring swift action and effective delivery of aid. With support from local rescue teams, the initiative continues to act as a vital bridge, connecting relief efforts to those in need. Together, the network aims to help communities overcome this natural disaster and rebuild their lives.