Ministers pledge to make Thailand an AI learning hub

Prasert Jantararuangthong, digital economy and society minister, second from left, and representatives from concerned agencies announce their partnership in hosting the 3rd Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, dubbed "Ethical Governance of AI in Motion". (Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society)

Thailand is committed to advancing global trust in artificial intelligence (AI) governance and positioning the nation as a learning hub for AI governance through collaboration with Unesco, says Prasert Jantararuangthong, digital economy and society (DES) minister.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) also wants more AI-skilled workers and plans to add 30,000 at the engineering level in three years, generating 100 AI innovations worth 40 billion baht, as well as promoting AI adoption via 600 agencies nationwide.

Mr Prasert said the Thai government has been leveraging digital technologies to enhance national capabilities, with a strong focus on the ethical application of AI.

In 2024, AI adoption plans among Thai organisations reached 73.3%, up nearly 20 percentage points year-on-year, according to the AI Readiness Measurement 2024 report by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency and the National Science and Technology Development Agency.

The DES Ministry, MHESI, the Education Ministry and Unesco on Wednesday announced their partnership in hosting the 3rd Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, dubbed "Ethical Governance of AI in Motion".

The forum is scheduled for June 24-27, 2025 in Bangkok, marking the first international conference on the subject in Asia-Pacific.

The event is expected to attract more than 800 participants, including leaders and experts from Unesco's 194 member countries.

Mr Prasert said the event reinforces Thailand's readiness to put global AI ethical governance into practice.

"Thailand's commitment is aligned with the Unesco AI Readiness Assessment framework, a globally recognised standard, reflecting the nation's capability to develop and implement AI solutions that are responsible, transparent and equitable," he said.

Mr Prasert said Thailand recently introduced key frameworks such as the AI Governance Guideline for Executives and the Generative AI Governance Guideline for Organisations.

These resources aim to ensure responsible and transparent implementation of AI at the organisational level. With this solid foundation, Thailand is prepared to host the Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, he said.

The event should serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, fostering multilateral collaboration and building AI governance capacity in developing countries.

"This forum underscores Thailand's commitment to global trust in AI governance as it seeks to become a learning hub for AI governance," said Mr Prasert.

Suphachai Jaismut, vice-minister for MHESI, said Thailand is ready to integrate AI technologies across various industries, driven by MHESI's commitment to advancing R&D.

Xing Qu, deputy director-general for Unesco, said its mission is to build peace through education, science and culture, which is vital in an era where AI significantly shapes societies, economies and individual lives.

Southeast Asia's digital economy is growing rapidly, with advancements in AI infrastructure, though he said there are challenges such as the digital divide and job displacement caused by automation.