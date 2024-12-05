AIS unveils new streaming package

Listen to this article

Ms Rungtip says the company wants to be the largest Thai entertainment hub via collaboration with global streaming partners.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched its Play Ultimate package, combining top streaming platforms into one package for post-paid customers.

Rungtip Jarusiripipat, head of AIS Play, said the Play Ultimate package costs 999 baht per month. The package offers content from six leading platforms: Netflix, Max, Disney+ Hotstar, iQIYI, VIU, and WeTV.

The package also includes 22 premium TV channels, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, CNN and Discovery, all accessible via AIS Play only.

She said the company wants to be the largest Thai entertainment hub by collaborating with global streaming partners to offer these platforms.

Thailand has 29 million households, of which 10.6 million are fixed broadband internet users, a penetration rate of 36%.

Some 2.2 million households view over-the-top streaming app services, a 34% penetration rate.

In term of content consumption in Thailand, 45% is Chinese movies and series, 16% local content, 16% Korean movies and series, 11% Japanese anime and series, 8% US content, and 3% others, according to AIS.

For AIS customers, Ms Rungtip said 74% of streaming viewers use one app per month, while 26% use two or more apps per month.

AIS's 5G wireless broadband network covers more than 95% of the Thai population, according to the company.

AIS has 46.3 million users of its mobile phone service, of whom 11 million are 5G users.

She said the company realised diverse content consumption reflected the varied demands and viewing preferences that span both Eastern and Western content.

Ms Rungtip said AIS also introduced the new 5G Max Play Ultimate monthly package for new customers, which includes entertainment, calls and high-speed internet, starting from 1,299 baht per month.