Sukosol expects full recovery this year

Mrs Kamala, centre, and Mrs Marisa, left, who says sustainable tourism should be a focus.

Sukosol Group expects a full recovery from the pandemic this year thanks to robust tourism, especially in the luxury sector, while the group says its The Siam hotel brand is expanding to Chiang Mai in 2027.

"While Covid-19 was our hardest hit in 50 years of operating hotel businesses, our resilient management and teamwork helped us thrive," Kamala Sukosol, president of Sukosol Group and Sukosol Hotels told the Bangkok Post during an exclusive interview.

The group operates five hotels in Thailand, comprising three in Pattaya and two in Bangkok, including The Siam, a Michelin three-key hotel, listed in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024.

Mrs Kamala said all employees are treated as "extended family" regardless of their position. The employees help drive service and growth across the five properties, she said.

The strength of Sukosol management is the ability to adapt quickly, unlike chain hotels, which may require approvals from different management levels and overseas head offices.

Being independent operators also means they are more open to ideas, said Mrs Kamala.

Located in Bangkok's Dusit district by the Chao Phraya River, The Siam Hotel hosts 28 suites and 10 villas. It opened more than 10 years ago with an investment of 2 billion baht.

The hotel secured a return on investment in its seventh year and underwent a US$1 million renovation in 2024 to keep up with guests' high expectations, said Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, executive vice-president of Sukosol Hotels.

With its success, the group decided to open a branch of The Siam in Chiang Mai on a riverbank plot on the city's outskirts.

The property is another collaboration between the hotel's creative director, Krissada Sukosol Clapp, and renowned architect Bill Bensley.

Banking on a luxury market that demands privacy, a budget of around 700 million baht is earmarked for The Siam Chiang Mai, which is now in the design phase.

As an independent family business, the group focuses on growing at its own pace, with one hotel opening every 5-10 years, said Mrs Marisa.

For this high season, she said sentiment remains positive for all Sukosol hotels.

Some properties should earn higher revenue per available room and have higher daily room rates than the past five years, driven by more independent tourists.

As more luxury hotels flood Thailand the next couple of years, particularly in Bangkok, such as the Ritz-Carlton, the renovated Dusit Thani, Aman, Langham, and Nobu, Mrs Marisa said they can enhance the recognition of the city.

"These help strengthen Bangkok as a global luxury destination and attract greater demand from high-spending visitors," she said.

As president of the tourism subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, Mrs Marisa said it is collaborating with the private and public sectors to develop tourism, particularly in fields that still need fulfilment, such as developing a "super licence" for hotels to eliminate the requirement to obtain up to 30 related licences in order to operate.

She said the subcommittee also wants to develop big data for Thai tourism and focus on driving sustainable tourism nationwide, along with creative tourism in second-tier cities.

For example, railway tourism can offer an immersive experience, reaching out to local communities, said Mrs Marisa.

Festivals and business events can also help fulfil demand during the low season, she said.