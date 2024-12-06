Solar D banks on robotic panel installer

Mr Sumrit displays a robotic solar installer that can accelerate the installation of rooftop solar panels, which is usually time-consuming process.

Thailand's first robotic solar installer is expected to increase domestic demand for rooftop solar panels and promises a significant increase in revenue for developer Solar D Corporation, a solar power solution provider and the distributor of the Tesla Powerwall energy storage system.

The new solar panel installation robot, reportedly the first of its kind in the country, will help drive revenue in 2025, with estimated year-on-year growth of 33% to 2 billion baht, said Sumrit Sitthiwaranuwong, chief executive of Solar D.

The robot uses "LightSpeed" technology developed by the company's R&D team, setting up rooftop solar panels 10 times faster than manual work, he said.

Usually solar panels with power generation capacity of 1 megawatt require 60 days for manual installation, but with the LightSpeed technology, the work is finished in only six days.

Mr Sumrit said the robot should drive demand for rooftop solar panels in Thailand based on easier installation.

The technology makes a job that is time-consuming, labour-intensive and prone to accidents much easier, he said.

Businesses are increasingly installing rooftop solar panels because they do not want to depend solely on electricity purchased from the state grid, which is normally expensive, said Mr Sumrit.

Many companies are also committed to using more clean energy as part of a campaign against global warming.

The growing popularity of solar power usage is helping Solar D rack up revenue this year, projected to rise to 1.5 billion baht from only 200 million baht in 2020.

Since its establishment in 2008, the company has installed solar panels with a combined capacity of more than 300MW.

Chief commercial officer Santi Srichawla said the company plans to introduce the robot to customers in the commercial and industrial sectors as the installation work covers large areas.

The new technology has received a positive response from customers, said Mr Santi.

Solar D also offers after-sales service, with the robot providing maintenance work.

Rooftop solar panels need to be frequently cleaned to remove dust that decreases power generation efficiency.

The robot can carry out more than two cleanings a year, which were previously done by humans, he said.

The LightSpeed technology should also lift the confidence of investors when the company raises funds to list on the stock market in 2026, said Mr Sumrit.

"The listing will support our future investment in energy solutions, contributing to the sustainable development of the economy," he said.